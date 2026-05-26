To celebrate the arrival of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on the Switch 2 last week, Nintendo has announced the 54th cup event for its Switch Online battle royale title Tetris 99.

This in-game event will begin later this week on 29th May 2026 and runs until 1st June 2026. As usual, if you earn 100 event points during this period, you'll be able to unlock a special theme featuring unique art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Yoshi's new game.

Of course, to participate in the fun, you'll need to have a Nintendo Account and an active Switch Online membership.

If you want to find out more about the new Yoshi game for Switch 2, Nintendo has released an in-store demo across North America. You can also check out our review.