Square Enix has already shown strong support for the Switch 2 with major series such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, and it won't be stopping anytime soon, according to the company's CEO Takashi Kiryu.

Following the third-party giant's latest financial results, Kiryu noted how the plan was to continue the company's "multi-platform strategy", "especially" on Nintendo's new hybrid hardware. Here's the scoop, courtesy of senior analyst David Gibson (via GoNintendo):

Takashi Kiryu: "We will polish promising IPs and so that we can deliver certain upside from those new IPs. On top of that we'd like to further promote the multi-platform strategy especially [on] the Nintendo Switch 2."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube846k

Switch 2 is almost a year out from its launch and has now sold just under $20 million units worldwide. Square Enix has played a role in bolstering sales with games such as Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake and Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade.

More recently, it announced Final Fantasy XIV Online for the Switch 2, and next month it's releasing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the new Nintendo platform, with the third game also planned for the future. So, its multi-platform strategy is well and truly underway, it seems.