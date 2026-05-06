Before The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released, there were rumblings that Wario might actually make an appearance as a secondary antagonist. Alas, this turned out to be entirely false, but in a new interview with Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri over at Crank In, Miyamoto notes that a future appearance from Wario is very much a possibility.

When asked how the production team went about creating a film for children, Miyamoto said that he doesn't want to make kids laugh with what he calls "dirty jokes" (and presumably he means the more flatulent kind rather than the raunchy kind). Although he's banned Meledandri from including such jokes, this doesn't necessarily mean that Wario can't make an appearance.

Here's what he said (machine translated):

"I think of children as "adults, they just don't have as much knowledge yet." That's why I don't want to make them laugh with dirty jokes, and I've even given Chris a ban on dirty jokes (laughs). Oh, that doesn't mean Wario won't be in it, though. "Action is something that both adults and children can understand equally, so I think if we make it with action as the main focus, we can create a film that won't be boring."

So there you go! Honestly, with the sheer number of references Nintendo and Illumination crammed into the Galaxy Movie, including Wario in a future installment feels like it might be one of few legit options.

Or just make a Luigi's Mansion movie – we'd love that.

As noted by Automaton, Miyamoto also touched on how the Galaxy Movie's dialogue was rebuilt completely for Japanese audiences. Unlike the first movie, the dialogue wasn't merely localised from English to Japanese, but crafted separately to ensure that the conversations felt as natural as possible.