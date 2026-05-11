South Korean developer Shift Up has reconfirmed that it is still "exploring platform expansion" for its critically-acclaimed action title Stellar Blade (thanks, VGC).

In comments published in Shift Up's latest financial report, the studio states that it intends to sustain sales of the title through various promotional campaigns while actively looking into launches on other platforms. When Stellar Blade released back in 2024, it was a PS5 console exclusive thanks to Shift Up's collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"Looking ahead, we plan to sustain sales momentum through seasonal and holiday promotions as well as strategic discounting, while also actively exploring further platform expansion. We remain committed to maximizing the long-term value of the IP to repay the support of our global player community"

If this sounds familiar, it's because Shift Up basically said the same thing back in February this year, though no announcement of additional console launches has come to fruition just yet. Still, it sounds like this definitely something the studio is keen to make happen.

In addition, Shift Up has also confirmed that Stellar Blade's eventual sequel will be self-published, with the studio aiming to "reach a broad global audience from day one". While it doesn't outright say it, we're going to presume this means a simultaneous launch across multiple platforms, possibly including the Switch 2.

We'll keep an eye out for any further announcements and let you know of any updates ASAP. In case you missed it, Shift Up also recently acquired Shinji Mikami's new studio Unbound, so it seems likely that whatever that team cooks up will also be multi-platform. Mikami is most famous for being the creator of Resident Evil, having directed the PS1 original, its GameCube remake, and Resident Evil 4.