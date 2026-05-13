Yesterday, Sega Sammy's latest financial results revealed Sega's "Super Game" had been officially cancelled.

It didn't elaborate on this, but a Sega representative has now shared some details about this project with Game File, and the reasoning behind its cancellation.

The plan was to "develop a triple-A online title" that would be able to achieve significant growth over time, and could also act as a "new form of entertainment" - going "beyond the concepts of conventional games".

Ultimately, "intensifying market competition and "the emergence of competing titles" with similar concepts as well as Sega's "business conditions" led to it pulling the plug on development "during fiscal year ending March 2026".

Here's exactly what Sega's rep had to say to Stephen Totilo:

“When we launched the initiative in 2019, we positioned 2 major pillars of our growth strategy; 1) to focus on our major IP and expand them, and 2) develop a triple-A online title to achieve significant growth in mid- and long-term, and we named this project ‘Super Game’ to reflect our strong commitment to pursuing this ambition. Leveraging the expertise of developing and operating online games that we cultivated through Phantasy Star Online 2 and our extensive IP portfolio, we worked to create a new form of entertainment that goes beyond the concepts of conventional games. “Given the ambitious nature of the project, we adopted a long-term R&D phase for technical validation and related activities. We proceeded cautiously, with the intention of moving to full-scale development only after we can confirm sufficient feasibility. However, in light of intensifying market competition, the emergence of competing titles based on similar concepts, and our business conditions, we made the decision to discontinue the development of Super Game during the fiscal year ending March 2026."

As noted in Sega Sammy's official financial results presentation, there have been "no additional costs associated with the cancellation" of this project.

The Sega CEO previously mentioned how he believed the company's Super Game could potentially bank beyond 100 billion yen in its lifetime. Although this project is no more, Sega has reconfirmed its plans for its major IP and the revival of its legacy franchises.