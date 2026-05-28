Atari has announced a Switch 2 Edition of theme park simulator RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, alongside an upgrade path for owners of the Switch version - and they’re both available on the eShop today.

The new version offers mouse controls and “enhanced resolution”, according to a press release, with the upgrade path retailing for £4.50 / $5.00. The standalone Switch 2 edition, meanwhile, will cost £26.99 / $29.99.

Based on 1999 and 2001 PC fan-favourites RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic features 95 scenarios from across the two games and their expansions, plus a handful of quality-of-life features.

The Switch 1 version received a positive 8/10 in Alex’s review back in late 2024. It was dinged for a lack of touch controls, which was remedied in a patch about a month later, alongside new options for visual settings and cursor control speeds.

Is the resolution bump and mouse controls enough for you to consider a Switch 2 upgrade? Let us know in the comments.