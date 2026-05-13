James Bond is known for utilising some swanky tech when chasing down his foes, but with 007 First Light, the character will don a pair of real-life smart glasses from tech firm Even Realities.

A recent announcement from the company confirms that it has entered into a strategic partnership with IO Interactive to bring its flagship Even G2 glasses to the game, marking the first instance a piece of real-life wearable tech has been implemented into a playable Bond experience.

The glasses will appear as an in-game gadget via a post-launch update, though how it will function is currently unknown. Chances are, however, is that it will boast a similar experience to its real-life counterpart, enabling instant on-screen prompts and environmental context.

Will Wang, CEO of Even Realities, had the following to say:

“We build technology that doesn’t shout for attention – but amplifies human potential. Partnering with IO Interactive to bring the Even G2 into a James Bond game makes perfect sense: both worlds value intelligence, discretion, and design that performs when it matters most. In a way, this collaboration is about doubling the intelligence: the glasses’ invisible power working alongside Bond’s legendary instincts, to achieve anything possible.”

First Light is currently scheduled to launch this Summer for the Switch 2 following a 27th May release on other platforms. IOI's CEO recently stressed that the team has no plans to cancel the Switch 2 version, but it's nevertheless keen to take the time to make sure the experience is up to scratch.