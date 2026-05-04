We've seen a fair few snazzy fan-made Switch dock covers in our time, but few have appealed to our current obsession with Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream quite like this one.

Instagram creator rocketlab_design recently popped up on our Reels feed with a Switch dock cover that takes 'the Dream' to the extreme. You see, this dock is an accurate replica of the Fresh Kingdom — the in-game supermarket where you find all sorts of food for your Miis.

Packing in all the details you'd hope to see, including the rooftop lettuce and baguettes, the design is capable of holding either a Switch 1 or 2 dock, and rocketlab has put the blueprints up for grabs on their makerworld account.

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The finished product is quite the looker (we've attached the Reel showcasing it below), but the creator also made a video of the build process, which you should check out if you want to see how all those little pieces fit together.

We never doubted it, but the Tomodachi Life community has come at the Switch entry with all the creativity you'd expect. Sharing those in-game creations hasn't been the easiest, thanks to Nintendo's restrictions, but we've already seen enough lifelike (and creepy) Mii designs for a lifetime.