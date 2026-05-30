If you haven't already tried out Resident Evil Requiem on the Switch 2, now might be the perfect time to give it a go.
Capcom is currently offering a discount on the eShop version in North America. Instead of $69.99 USD / $94.99 CAD, the cost is $55.99 USD / $75.99 CAD (that's 20% off). This offer runs from now until 19th June 2026, so grab it while you can. The Deluxe version of the game (including costumes and more) is also 20% off.
If you aren't quite ready to jump into the entire experience, Capcom also released a demo for Resident Evil Requiem this week - allowing players to experience the game's early stages. Unfortunately, save data can't be transferred across to the full version.
If you haven't played this title yet, here's a summary from our review here on Nintendo Life:
"Resident Evil Requiem sets a new benchmark for a series that has been pretty consistently great for the last decade or so. By combining classic survival horror with the more action-focused gameplay of RE4, the result is an experience paced to perfection. Add in a lore-heavy narrative and copious easter eggs, and you've got what might be the ultimate expression of Resident Evil."
Alongside the discount on Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom is also running a sale for its other games and series. This includes Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2, which is currently half price ($19.99 instead of $39.99).