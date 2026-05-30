If you haven't already tried out Resident Evil Requiem on the Switch 2, now might be the perfect time to give it a go.

Capcom is currently offering a discount on the eShop version in North America. Instead of $69.99 USD / $94.99 CAD, the cost is $55.99 USD / $75.99 CAD (that's 20% off). This offer runs from now until 19th June 2026, so grab it while you can. The Deluxe version of the game (including costumes and more) is also 20% off.

If you aren't quite ready to jump into the entire experience, Capcom also released a demo for Resident Evil Requiem this week - allowing players to experience the game's early stages. Unfortunately, save data can't be transferred across to the full version.

If you haven't played this title yet, here's a summary from our review here on Nintendo Life:

"Resident Evil Requiem sets a new benchmark for a series that has been pretty consistently great for the last decade or so. By combining classic survival horror with the more action-focused gameplay of RE4, the result is an experience paced to perfection. Add in a lore-heavy narrative and copious easter eggs, and you've got what might be the ultimate expression of Resident Evil."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

Alongside the discount on Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom is also running a sale for its other games and series. This includes Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2, which is currently half price ($19.99 instead of $39.99).