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Yoshi is just days away from returning in the new Switch 2 exclusive Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. After all of the news, previews and other information and footage surfacing online, we're wondering who will be checking it out on release.

If you haven't already taken a look at our preview here on Nintendo Life, below is a brief sample. You can also see this new entry in action in our video above.