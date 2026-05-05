The Pokémon Company has teamed up with just about every brand going at this point, and today, it has announced another partnership for some sweet outdoor activities this summer.

It's the National Trust stepping into the limelight this time, with a new collaboration all about the Pokémon Trading Card Game — fear not, there are no exclusive cards to worry about this time.

15 National Trust properties will be running special 'Mega Evolution Trails' throughout the UK from 23rd May - 6th September. These are self-guided walks (you'll get a trail sheet on entry), complete with different Energy-specific checkmarks to keep an eye out for along the way.

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Here are the 15 spots you'll need to head to if you want to take part in the trails:

Attingham Park, Shropshire

Belton Estate, Lincolnshire

Blickling Estate, Norfolk

Dyrham Park, Gloucestershire

Hughenden, Buckinghamshire

Kingston Lacy, Dorset

Lanhydrock, Cornwall

Quarry Bank, Cheshire

Saltram, Devon

Sizergh, Cumbria

Speke Hall, Liverpool

Rowallane Garden, County Down

Tredegar House, Newport

Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire

Winkworth Arboretum, Surrey

If an outdoor trail isn't your cup of tea, a bunch of National Trust locations will also house "Pokémon TCG themed activities" — we don't know exactly what these will entail for the moment — while 145 locations will offer a Pokémon TCG sticker booklet, with one of five stickers to collect on each visit. You'll find all of these locations on the Pokémon website.

Ever ones to keep us on tenter hooks, The Pokémon Company has teased that there is even more in store from this National Trust collab, so we'll be keeping an eye out for more events down the line.

Will you be braving the English weather to check out any of these Pokémon events this summer? Let us know where you're heading in the comments.