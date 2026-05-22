We're getting to the end of the month, so The Pokémon Company is on hand to showcase what's next for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

It feels like just yesterday that the Pulsing Aura set arrived on the scene, but the next expansion, Paradox Drive, is right around the corner. This one will launch on 28th May at 2am BST / 3am CEST / 6pm PT (27th) and, as the name suggests, it's all about the Paradox Pokémon.

The set will see TCGP debuts for the likes of Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex, and the Future and Ancient categories will also begin to crop up in the game, so you can start to build decks with whatever attack/speed strategies you prefer.

Here's a closer look at a handful of the expansion's cards we've seen so far:

The monthly expansions continue to feel a little breakneck in their release pace for those of us who are still playing daily (hello to the handful of other daily players out there!), but there's no denying TPC's commitment to making catching 'em all as challenging as possible.