Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Ranked Battle Season 10 is just about wrapping up, so it's time to see what's in store for Season 11.

Things will get underway next week on 14th May at 6am UTC, and you'll have until 4th June to get in and nab all the rewards you can from the four-player online battles.

Exclusive Mega Stone rewards stopped a few seasons back, so Season 11 once again brings a batch of returning prizes to the table. You'll be able to pick up the Greninjite, Delphoxite, Chesnaughtite, Baxcalibrite, Sceptilite, Swampertite, and Blazikenite Mega Stones as you make your way through Ranks Y to S, and there's a batch of the usual Season Rewards waiting for those who end up higher as the event wraps up.

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Here's the precise time that Ranked Battle Season 11 will get underway in your region:

North America: 11pm (Wed) PDT / 12am MDT / 1am CDT / 2am EDT

11pm (Wed) PDT / 12am MDT / 1am CDT / 2am EDT UK/Ire: 7am BST

7am BST Europe: 8am CEST / 9am EEST

8am CEST / 9am EEST Asia/Oceania: 3pm JST / 2pm AWST / 4pm AEST

Only Pokémon numbered 001–232 in the Lumiose Pokédex and 001–132 in the Hyperspace Pokédex will be eligible for battle in this season, and you can only have one of the following legendaries on your team: Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde, Mewtwo, Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza. As ever, all participating Pokémon will be automatically set to level 50, to keep things fair.

So, make sure that you've progressed as far as you can in Season 10, because you only have a few days left!