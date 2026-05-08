Nintendo this week has lifted the lid on Star Fox for the Switch 2, and to celebrate, it's now released 10 songs from the upcoming game on its mobile music app.

These 10 tracks offer 30 minutes of music from this sweeping orchestral soundtrack. You can listen to iconic Title Theme, and from there'll you'll be able to take to the skies with the opening theme, Corneria and various other tracks.

In case you're wondering, the composers of Star Fox's original 1997 Nintendo 64 release were Koji Kondo and Hajime Wakai. Here's every song included in this latest update:

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Star Fox - Switch 2 (Special Release) - 8th May 2026

Title theme Opening Theme Corneria Star Map Meteo Area 6 Star Wolf's Theme Main Menu Venom Incident Mission Accomplished

Of course, to listen to this "special release" on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. If you don't want the fun to stop when these ten tracks end, the Nintendo Music service also has the Lylat Wars soundtrack, which offers a total of 39 tracks.

And if you're wanting to revisit the N64 title before the big release, you can access it via Switch Online's Nintendo Classics service. The same service also features Fox's Super Nintendo titles.