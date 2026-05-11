As a part of last week's Q4 financial report, Nintendo revealed that Switch 2 will be subject to a price increase later this year. Today, the company has released the transcript of the ensuing investor Q&A, where the pricing topic was naturally pushed into the limelight, and it sounds like Nintendo isn't ready to rule out any more changes just yet.

When asked if there is a possibility of further price increases, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa noted that the company may well still be impacted by the "uncertainties" of component prices "not only this year but also into next year" (translated on Bluesky by @oatmealdome). With that in mind, he continued, "We want to be able to respond flexibly to whatever situation arises".

It's far from a confirmation that things will be shaken up again down the line, to be clear, but it's interesting how the company is already taking a stance of 'hey, we don't know what will happen'.

[Investor Q&A] Q: Is there a possibility of further price increases? A (Furukawa): There are still uncertainties with component prices, and we may be affected by them not only this year but also next year. We want to be able to respond flexibly to whatever situation arises. — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2026-05-11T12:42:01.1018762Z

Just in case you missed the announcement last week, Switch 2 units will be going up by $50 in the United States and Canada, and €30 in Europe on 1st September, while all Switch 1, 2 and NSO subscriptions will getting a price bump in Japan from 25th May.

In light of the increase announcement, Nintendo's share price has taken a 10% dip over the weekend.