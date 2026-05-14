The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch 2 eShop - Highlights

Outbound (Silver Lining, 14th May, $24.99) – Turn an empty camper van into the home of your dreams in this cozy, off-the-grid exploration game! Play solo or in online multiplayer1 with support for up to four players. Craft workstations, gather energy from natural sources, upgrade and customize your vehicle, grow crops and explore a colorful world. - Read our Outbound review [Also on Switch 1]

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R-Type Dimensions III (ININ Games, 19th May, $34.99) - R-Type Dimensions III brings the intensity, precision, and creative enemy design of the arcade originals to a new generation. Every stage, boss, and projectile pattern has been rebuilt with high-end 3D graphics, enhanced animations, and richly detailed environments—while preserving the instantly recognizable atmosphere that defined R-Type’s identity. [Also on Switch 1]

Sektori (Kimmo Factor, 14th May, $14.99) - Sektori mixes high-adrenaline gameplay, kaleidoscopic visuals, and hard-hitting techno music coming together to transport you into another state of consciousness! In Sektori’s Campaign Mode, you’ll brave five endlessly evolving stages that reconstitute the layout of the battlefield, the waves of foes you’ll face, and even the bosses - who can radically change based on the stage you encounter them in! - Read our Sektori review

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Maximum Entertainment, 14th May, $34.99) - After centuries living underground, the Smallfolk emerge from their burrows to reclaim the Overland now that the giants have gone. Join the exodus as a vanguard in an epic adventure played at a tiny scale. Explore, scavenge, craft and build as you fight to gain a foothold in this hostile new world.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator (CONSANN REAL ESTATE, 15th May, $12.99) - Air Combat, Flight Simulator, Alien War Enter a high-speed air combat flight simulator where alien forces have taken control of Earth’s skies. Become an elite pilot and engage in intense jet fighter dogfights, defending humanity in action-packed aerial battles. Experience fast-paced aircraft combat gameplay with advanced controls, multiple weapons, and dynamic enemy AI.

Aery – Calm Horizon (EpiXR Games, 14th May, $11.99) - Calm down from the hassle of your daily life, experience the feeling of flying, and immerse yourself into beautiful and atmospheric landscapes. This game is an interactive game experience that is designed to relax your mind and soul. You jump into the role of a little bird, explore beautiful landscapes and collect magical crystals that mark certain landscapes.

Atomic Owl (eastasiasoft, 20th May, $12.99) - Atomic Owl is a pixel art-based single-player, side-scrolling roguelike that combines fast-paced platforming with dynamic hack-and-slash combat and a variety of weapons, powerups and a demonic blade. Journey through 8 roguelite zones, save your friends and take up arms against Omega Wing! This definitive version of the game includes a "NO ROGUELITE" mode to experience the game in classic side-scrolling style, plus enjoy rebalanced weapons, improved sound and more across all modes

Barbarous: Survivor’s Quest (QubicGames, 9th May, $4.99) - The land is overrun by hungry orcs, skeletons, ghosts, rats, and other dangerous creatures, and only the strongest will last! Fight through wave after wave of enemies, face powerful bosses, and upgrade your hero to become unstoppable. Every run is a new challenge! Choose your upgrades wisely and shape your build as you progress.

Colorizing: Daylight (Andrei Ivashentsev, 14th May, $6.99) - This coloring book is a guarantee of good mood. In it you can find all kinds of pictures for every taste. Coloring by numbers with Colorizing is a calming and easy activity for people of all ages. This drawing game is suitable for children and adults, everyone can enjoy pixel coloring. You will definitely love coloring with this beautiful coloring book!

Crafty Survivors (Flannel Bear Games, 15th May, $11.99) - All heroes got corrupted! Unlock a diverse cast of crafty professionals, use their unique skills, create your own builds and defend your home by eliminating hordes of monsters. Gather materials, rebuild your village and craft your way to the origin of this malignous curse!

CRAYON FARM ANIMALS (GaniTani, 14th May, $6.10) - Embark on an exciting coloring journey with adorable bee friends! is an easy and fun creativity education game featuring farm animals that our children love most. It provides an intuitive interface that anyone can easily enjoy without complicated controls, and it implements a smooth and warm texture as if coloring with real crayons. Over 15 different farm animal friends are waiting for your colors.

Dead Patrol (Brainium Games, 14th May, $4.99) - With fast-paced, tactical combat, extremely responsive controls, and a powerful arsenal, Dead Patrol delivers a brutal and straightforward survival experience. Strategic movement, fluid weapon switching, and smart use of the environment are essential to stay alive amid the urban chaos.

EGGCONSOLE Meurtre d'un Clown PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 14th May, $5.54) - Released in 1985, this adventure game puts you in the shoes of a detective dispatched from Scotland Yard to solve a murder case. The game uses a command-entry system, primarily utilizing "noun + verb" inputs, and supports both Kana and English. As the company's second mystery adventure title, it follows its predecessor in receiving high acclaim for its writing. The ever-shifting scenario and its dramatic twists are absolute must-sees.

Farming Simulator 26: Nintendo Switch Edition (GIANTS Software, 19th May, $39.99) - Choose what kind of farmer you want to be! Operate realistic tractors, harvesters, field sprayers, and other machines. Start logging with heavy forestry equipment, or tend to adorable farm animals like cows, sheep, chickens, goats, and their offspring.

Heroine Anthem Zero 2 : Scalescars Oath (Winking, 20th May, $18.99) - The Twin Virgin Saints started the circle of the seven doomsday. On the sixth doomsday, God has not forgiven the world, and ichthyopagion still continues to grow. People must continue on with sin and punishment. Shama, who is with SinScars under her happy smile, holds dark secrets deep within, hoping someone will pull her out of her shadow. ZERO 2 is an ARPG with intriguing storytelling, an unpredictable battle system, and endless heartfelt adventure.

Jurassic Fossil & Mine Exploration Bundle (Evgheni Carasiov, 8th May, $9.99) - This action-packed bundle combines three powerful simulator adventures where every block broken, every fossil discovered, and every treasure unearthed brings you closer to greatness. Start your journey beneath the sands of Egypt in an epic excavation adventure. Search ancient underground sites, uncover dinosaur fossils, restore legendary skeletons, upgrade professional tools, and reveal secrets buried for millions of years.

Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes (Afil Games, 15th May, $4.99) - Get ready for the perfect dose of cuteness in Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes. In this cozy Sokoban-style puzzle, a friendly hedgehog has a delicious mission: push sugar cubes into coffee cups on a dessert-filled tabletop. But not everything is so simple. Holes on the board can disrupt the delivery, and that is where macarons come in, used strategically to plug paths and open new routes. Each level is a small logic challenge wrapped in a calm and cozy atmosphere.

Lost Islands (Glitch Studio, 17th May, $33.00) - You don’t remember how you got to this islands, but now you’re stranded in the wild. Surviving here will be no simple task. First you’ll need to find food, craft some primitive tools, and build a shelter. Think you have what it takes? Your survival adventure is about to begin…

Menace from the Deep: Complete Edition (Feardemic, 14th May, $19.99) - Menace from the Deep is a roguelike deckbuilder, set in myth-soaked 1920s USA, where cults and eldritch horrors lurk beneath the surface. Explore the grim world inspired by Cthulhu Mythos and collect memory fragments to uncover the secret society. Experience the gritty atmosphere through your multiple runs, upgrade your cards to shape unique strategies and most importantly - try not to lose your sanity.

Middle Evil: The Priest (Ratalaika Games, 15th May, $5.99) - A righteous young priest arrives at a remote village in the Middle Ages to cleanse the local church from evil infestation. Take up your holy weapons to battle with skeletons, ghosts, vampires, and other invading demonic creatures. Get assistance from the villagers and the underworld alike, sing prayers, and work divine miracles. Can you survive 7 nights of onslaught and rid the church of demonic possession?

Pawbay (COMMANDO PANDA, 15th May, $19.99) - Slip into the paws of a mischievous little cat and turn a cozy seaside town upside down. In Pawbay, every alley, rooftop, shop, and secret corner is full of playful ways to stir up trouble. Sneak, climb, swipe, and pounce your way through a charming world where curiosity always leads to chaos. Better yet, you can enjoy the full adventure solo or with a friend in local 2-player split-screen co-op.

Perfect Tides: Station to Station (Clickpulp, 14th May, $19.99) - You are Mara Whitefish, aspiring writer in the year 2003. No longer an adolescent, you’ve left your island home of Perfect Tides to attend university in The City. The fast tracks of adulthood lie ahead. Navigate through a year of Mara's life, complete with seasonal acts, non-linear exploration, and branching outcomes in a narrative adventure game.

Retro Collection: 3 in 1 (Soroka Games, 16th May, $14.99) - Three timeless classics. Endless retro fun. Retro Collection: 3 in 1 brings together three iconic puzzle and arcade experiences in one nostalgic bundle: Minesweeper Classic, Lines 98 Classic, and Mr. Stackman.

RoadOut (DANGEN Entertainment, 14th May, $14.99) - RoadOut is a rule-breaking fusion of rotable 2.5 dungeon exploration and retro vehicular mayhem. Players step into the role of Claire, a mercenary for hire who races, fights, hacks, and crashes her way through the ruins of The Dead Zone. In her quest to uncover her connection to A.I., she’ll uncover conspiracies, clash with gangs, track down tech-fantasia relics, and personalize her ride for maximum style and destruction.

Rune Dice (Kwalee, 19th May, $14.99) - Launch dice across enchanted battlefields where realistic physics meets ancient magic. Matching dice fuse into a more powerful one that seeks its equals, triggering devastating chain combos. Plan each throw carefully - every dice placement can trigger massive combos that wipe out entire enemy waves or set up tactical future plays. Master both precise aiming and strategic prediction to unleash the full power of mystical dice fusion.

Sky Meadow (Downmeadowstreet, 15th May, $4.99) - Sky Meadow is a cozy walking simulator set in a serene floating island garden, where time slows down and every step invites calm. Suspended high in the sky, this tranquil space is yours to explore—free from pressure, noise, or urgency. Let the sound of the wind, distant chimes, and soft ambient music guide your journey as you explore this dreamy sky sanctuary.

Skyforge Trails (Gametry, 15th May, $2.99) - Skyforge Trails is an isometric puzzle-adventure set among breathtaking floating islands high above the clouds. Players guide a brave traveler across ancient stone paths, shifting platforms, dangerous traps, and mysterious ruins scattered through magical sky realms. Each level is a handcrafted challenge that blends exploration, timing, and clever problem-solving, rewarding careful planning as much as quick movement.

Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps (Afil Games, 14th May, $4.99) - Get ready for an irresistibly cute adventure in Snack and Quack: Ducklings Steps, a charming puzzle where you help a mother duck take care of her hungry ducklings. In peaceful, water-inspired environments, every move matters as you guide the little ones toward delicious pieces of bread scattered across the path.

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition (eastasiasoft, 14th May, $14.99) - A side-scrolling shooter sensation returns, bigger and bolder than ever before! Blending traditional arcade gameplay with scorching HD visuals and rocking audio presentation, Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition is laser-focused on bringing everything the genre is known for into the current generation, from its sophisticated sci-fi narrative to strategic weapon juggling and rewarding power-up mechanics inspired by genre classics.

Solo Shift! (SAT-BOX, 14th May, $9.80) - Run a convenience store solo in this frantic action game! Dash around the store handling tasks while customers keep pouring in! Feel the exhilaration of handling one task after another! Rush around during peak busy hours! Time is limited, so think fast and prioritize as you move around the store! Complete every task, and you just might become a true solo shift master!

The Frog’s Adventure (Nerd Games, 16th May, $9.99) - Leap over dangerous obstacles, dodge clever traps, and push through levels where every jump counts. Face a variety of enemies—a rabbit, an alligator, a dog, a cat, and even a turtle—all posing a threat to your frog. Collect every star and prove your skill. Jumping is already tough—now imagine doing it perfectly. Plan each leap carefully and accept the harsh truth: life as a frog isn’t easy, and only the most agile, clever, and fearless frogs make it to the end.

Top Shot Pool (Repixel8, 8th May, $7.99) - Experience the perfect balance of skill and style in Top Shot Pool, a modern take on the classic game of 8-ball. Whether you’re mastering the Clearance Mode or climbing the online leaderboards, every frame delivers smooth, authentic gameplay and stunning visuals. Refined ball physics bring the table to life, while intuitive controls make every shot feel natural - from the first break to the final black.

Underling Uprising (Abylight, 14th May, $14.99) - Underling Uprising is a new take on classic "brawlers". Enjoy Beat 'Em Up gameplay mixed with inspirations from those vibrant '90s cartoons. Fight across the world as the Underlings, a group of scientifically enhanced experiments, each with their own unique powers. You only have one mission at hand: Stop the mad scientist that created you!

XIII A final Game of Tarot (Bad Minions, 14th May, $3.99) - Death comes for everyone, and now it’s your turn — but you didn’t expect it to want to read your future. Play your cards the right way and keep your Karma balanced — the closer to zero, the better. Try to achieve the highest score possible in this Roguelike! Make effective use of the numerical relationships between the cards and their positions to keep the final sum as close to zero as possible. If you play well, you’ll earn money to buy magical coins that modify the cards on the board. Manage these resources wisely to get as far as you can — and beware of RNGesus.

Yomi 2 (Sirlin Games, 13th May, $19.99) - Yomi 2 is a fighting game in card form. Learn your character, practice combos, and read the opponent's tendencies. Yomi captures the feel of fighting games such as Street Fighter and Fantasy Strike and was created by a lead designer of both. Cards represent your moves: attacks, blocks, throws, dodges, and abilities. For example, throws beat blocks. Manage your hand to keep your options open while also trying to build up the right cards to pull off a big combo.

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship (Zing Games, 14th May, $14.99) - Build turrets, lead your crew, and upgrade the ship while gathering loot in this exciting "Tower Defense-on-wheels zombie survival roguelite" game. Command the last ship against relentless waves of zombies in a mystical world. Build turrets, lead your crew, upgrade the ship, explore, gather resources and discover powerful artifacts.

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Outbound R-Type Dimensions III Sektori Smalland: Survive the Wilds Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator Aery - Calm Horizon Atomic Owl Barbarous: Survivor's Quest Colorizing: Daylight Crafty Survivors Crayon Farm Animals Dead Patrol EGGCONSOLE Meurtre d'un Clown PC-8801 Farming Simulator 26: Nintendo Switch Edition Heroine Anthem Zero 2: Scalescars Oath Jurassic Fossil & Mine Exploration Bundle Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes Lost Islands Menace from the Deep: Complete Edition Middle Evil: The Priest Pawbay Perfect Tides: Station to Station Retro Collection: 3 in 1 RoadOut Rune Dice Sky Meadow Skyforge Trails Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition Solo Shift! The Frog's Adventure Top Shot Pool Underling Uprising XIII A final Game of Tarot Yomi 2 Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (35 votes) Outbound 9 % R-Type Dimensions III 31 % Sektori 26 % Smalland: Survive the Wilds 6 % Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator 0% Aery - Calm Horizon 0% Atomic Owl 3 % Barbarous: Survivor's Quest 0% Colorizing: Daylight 0% Crafty Survivors 0% Crayon Farm Animals 0% Dead Patrol 0% EGGCONSOLE Meurtre d'un Clown PC-8801 0% Farming Simulator 26: Nintendo Switch Edition 0% Heroine Anthem Zero 2: Scalescars Oath 0% Jurassic Fossil & Mine Exploration Bundle 0% Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes 0% Lost Islands 0% Menace from the Deep: Complete Edition 0% Middle Evil: The Priest 0% Pawbay 0% Perfect Tides: Station to Station 3 % Retro Collection: 3 in 1 0% RoadOut 0% Rune Dice 3 % Sky Meadow 0% Skyforge Trails 0% Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps 0% Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition 0% Solo Shift! 0% The Frog's Adventure 0% Top Shot Pool 0% Underling Uprising 0% XIII A final Game of Tarot 0% Yomi 2 0% Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship 0% Nothing for me this week 20 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!