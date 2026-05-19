Nintendo has released a new update for its "sound clock" Nintendo Alarmo today, bumping its firmware up to Version 4.0.0.

The first Alarmo update of 2026 (following a patch last October) includes some adjustments and a new feature. And just like other Nintendo products, there's even a stability patch!

Here's the rundown, according to Nintendo's official Japanese support page:

Nintendo Alarmo - Version 4.0.0 (19th May 2026)

Version 4.0.0 (Released May 19, 2026)

We've changed the method for selecting alarm scenes to "select a title first, then select an alarm scene."

A new feature called "Random Selection from Favorites" has been added, which will sound your alarm on a different day from your favorite alarm scenes.

We've fixed several issues and improved operational stability.

If Nintendo shares any other information about this latest update in its English patch notes, we'll update this post.

Nintendo Alarmo was originally released in 2024 and can be purchased directly from Nintendo's website or in-store. It's not exactly the cheapest clock, but if you're big on sleep (and Nintendo), it might be worth considering. It's also loaded with multiple themes from Animal Crossing to The Legend of Zelda.

Here's what we had to say about Alarmo on release: