Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has revealed that developer NetherRealm Studios is "actively pursuing" a new MK game.

Speaking with Kollider (sorry, Collider) Boon is asked whether he can provide any updates on what NetherRealm is currently working on. While he's understandably kagey (damn), he does konfirm (damn!) that a new entry in the long-running fighting series is on the kards (stop it!).

Here's what he had to say:

"I wish I could tease something, I think if I teased and gave it away, I'd probably get in trouble. But we are actively pursuing... we're definitely pursuing a new Mortal Kombat game, and we're definitely doing more as well. So there's a lot of pots on the stove; not just with games though, with other forms of media and whatnot. So we've got a lot of great announcements coming up."

It's probably early days yet, so it's unlikely we'll hear anything concrete for a little while, but we reckon it's plausible that a new MK game will also come to the Switch 2 given the studio's support for the system's predecessor. Maybe skip the Switch 1 this time though, yeah?

Boon also touched on the fact that both Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter are getting new movies this year. He said that he would "love to see them both do well", as this would send a clear message that audiences will want to see more.