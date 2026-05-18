Suika Game took the world by storm when it first launched back in 2021. The simple gameplay loop of matching pieces of fruit to make bigger fruits has spawned a fair few clones in the years since, and now, Namco's getting in on the hype.

Developer BeXide has announced that it is teaming up with Bandai Namco on Namco Legendary Mountains, an upcoming Switch and Switch 2 puzzler that throws the likes of Pac-Man, Dig Dug and more of the studio's iconic figures into the Suika structure.

The objective here is similar to the game that so clearly inspired it: land two matching figures next to each other to transform them into a larger object. The twist is that this all takes place in a 3D 'dish', which you can spin around to see the puzzle from all different angles. The figures themselves are little voxel capsules, with more unlocking the longer you play — if the promise of an adorable voxel mouse isn't enough to keep you coming back, we don't know what is.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from its Steam listing:

■ How to Play

Simple controls. Just toss the Voxel capsules into the field!When two voxels of the same kind collide, they transform into a larger one.Keep them on the field—don't let them fall!

■ Immerse Yourself in Classic Titles with Dedicated Stages & Sounds

Alongside a main stage that blends elements from multiple titles,you can enjoy dedicated stages for these all-time classics:PAC-MAN, DIG DUG, XEVIOUS, MAPPY, and THE TOWER OF DRUAGA!

Beyond just the visuals, the iconic music will take your gameplay to the next level!

■ Collect Over 100 Unique Voxels

Clear various challenges to keep unlocking new ones!

Build your favorite lineup and enjoy a fully customized experience!

■ Build Your Own Gallery

Showcase your collection in the "Collection Room."Arrange them freely to recreate your favorite memories or build the ultimate crossover universe!

■ Aim for the Top in Score Attack!

Relive the thrill of carving your name into the arcade high score board.

Compete in online rankings against players worldwide to claim the top spot!

BeXide hasn't given a specific release date for this one just yet, though we do know that it'll come our way at some point this Summer, so keep those eyes peeled.

Will you be checking out Namco Legendary Mountains on Switch (2) later this year? Let us know in the comments.