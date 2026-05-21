A while ago, Capcom teamed up with McDonald's Japan to offer a special Street Fighter-themed burger menu. In an update today, it seems this partnership will continue with the fast food giant's social media account seemingly teasing a new Mega Man collab.

As you can see, there's an 8-bit silhouette image of the Blue Bomber (known as Rockman in Japan) drinking Coca-Cola:

If this collaboration is anything like the Street Fighter one, it could include themed menu items. The Street Fighter collab also included in-game unlocks for Street Fighter 6.

Mega Man is gearing up for his 40th anniversary in 2027, with the new mainline entry Mega Man: Dual Override scheduled to arrive for Switch, Switch 2 and multiple other platforms. Capcom also released the Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection earlier this year in March.