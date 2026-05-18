We assumed that Marvel Cosmic Invasion might land some DLC at some point, and what do you know, here it is!

Dotemu and Tribute Games have today released a surprise expansion for the superhero beat 'em up, adding two new fighters to the roster. Priced at $3.99, the DLC adds both Scott Summers' Cyclops and Ben Grimm's The Thing to the line-up of playable characters, both of whom come with their own unique movesets and dialogue.

Here's a little more info about what you can expect from each new fighter:

The Thing: The Fantastic Four’s heaviest hitter brings his cosmic radiation-induced might to the fray, excelling in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion as a grappling-focused powerhouse. With surprising mobility allowing him to bounce across environments to get the jump on enemies, this former ace pilot embraces his new role as a tanklike protector of family and allies alike, arriving as an incredible asset to any team. Cyclops: The no-nonsense leader of the X-Men and one of the most-requested additions by fans, Cyclops blasts into battle to make quick work of foes with his signature kinetic energy beams. Cyclops’ optic blasts can also be shot diagonally, providing an excellent counter for aerial enemies – and opportunities to catch opponents off guard.

But wait, there's more! Accompanying today's release, the studios also announced that a second DLC wave will be heading our way at some point in Fall 2026. The next expansion will throw in a new game mode alongside more bonus fighters, so keep an eye out for that one.

While we had some issues with Cosmic Invasion last year, we concluded that "if you primarily want multiplayer action, to unlock and grind and level up your cast, and to get knee-deep in Marvel mayhem, it’s right on the money" in our 8/10 review. Hey, now we've got the perfect excuse to dive in and play through it all over again!