Nintendo has been on the receiving end of a few bomb threats in recent years, and its headquarters in Kyoto have reportedly been targeted yet again.

As highlighted by KTV News via Automaton, a "27-year-old unemployed Japanese man" has been arrested this week by local police on suspicion of sending letters to blow up the company's main office.

He allegedly sent messages such as "I'm going to blow you all up" and "my plans cannot be thwarted". He's also supposedly claimed he had "already planted multiple bombs" on the company's grounds. It led to police searching the area, but nothing was apparently found.

The man has now reportedly admitted to the charges, and police are working to get to the bottom of his motive.

Similar threats have been directed at Nintendo and its executives in the past. More recently, the company was required to relocate a Nintendo Live event, with the culprit eventually sentenced to one year in prison.