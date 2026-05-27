Jackbox Games has announced My Arms Are Longer Now for the Switch 1 & 2, developed by Melbourne-based studio Toot Games.

Scheduled to release on PC this year, a console launch is currently planned to follow in 2027. Blending absurd comedy with puzzle solving and stealth mechanics, it looks like a cross between the excellent Thank Goodness You're Here and Untitled Goose Game.

In other words, it's right up our alley.

It's tough to really get a feel for what the gameplay is like from the above trailer, but it seems you'll be worming your way around different environments to nick valuable items and generally just cause a bunch of chaos.

The art style and sense of humour really shine though, and it certainly helps that Toot Game's co-founder and narrative lead, Millie Holten, has experience in creating the 'Long Head' webcomic alongside being shortlisted for the 2023 Australian Writers Guild Monte Miller Award.

Let's check out a few screenshots:

We'll be sure to provide updates on My Arms Are Longer Now as soon as we hear more.