Jackbox Games has announced My Arms Are Longer Now for the Switch 1 & 2, developed by Melbourne-based studio Toot Games.

Scheduled to release on PC this year, a console launch is currently planned to follow in 2027. Blending absurd comedy with puzzle solving and stealth mechanics, it looks like a cross between the excellent Thank Goodness You're Here and Untitled Goose Game.

In other words, it's right up our alley.

It's tough to really get a feel for what the gameplay is like from the above trailer, but it seems you'll be worming your way around different environments to nick valuable items and generally just cause a bunch of chaos.

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The art style and sense of humour really shine though, and it certainly helps that Toot Game's co-founder and narrative lead, Millie Holten, has experience in creating the 'Long Head' webcomic alongside being shortlisted for the 2023 Australian Writers Guild Monte Miller Award.

Let's check out a few screenshots:

We'll be sure to provide updates on My Arms Are Longer Now as soon as we hear more.

What are your thoughts on this one so far? Will you be keen to check it out? Let us know.