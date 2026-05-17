Hamster Corporation launched its new retro series Console Archives for the Switch 2 earlier this year, and it apparently wants this library to be even bigger than its Arcade Archives collection.

During a chat with Famitsu recently, Hamster's CEO and founder, Satoshi Hamada, noted how Arcade Archive's "target of 800" retro releases should just be a "point" passed by Console Archives at some stage.

While this amount of releases be hard to believe, if any company can actually achieve this goal, it's probably Hamster, as it has already released more than 500 titles for its Arcade Archives series and adds new retro games on a weekly basis.

Here's what Hamster's CEO had to say, according to a translation by Nintendo Everything:

“Arcade Archives had a target of 800, and we’ve already done over 500. For Console Archives we want to beat that. Actually, now we feel like 800 titles should just be a point we pass along the way. Just in terms of the number of titles, there are a lot more home console games than arcade games, so we want to make a series where we can go further.”

Hamster's Console Archives library was launched in February 2026 with the release of Cool Boarders and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos. Just earlier this week, it added the "simulation war game" Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia.

You can see the other games for this expanding retro series in our guide here on Nintendo Life.