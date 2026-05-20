Embracer has announced its intention to spin-off Fellowship Entertainment into its own company in 2027.

In the press release, founder Lars Wingefors states that the approach "represents the most effective long-term solution" for Embracer, with the intention being to "increase management focus" by being an IP-led entertainment company first and foremost.

In terms of game series, the company will be responsible for The Lord of the Rings/Middle-earth, Tomb Raider, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Dead Island, Darksiders, Remnant and Metro.

Dead Island is still a thing, huh..? Okay!

Not only that, but it is also keen to investigate potential partnerships around more dormant series such as Saints Row, Legacy of Kain, Deus Ex, Red Faction, The Mask, Thief, and TimeSplitters. That's music to our ears, honestly – we'd love to see Deus Ex make a grand comeback.

Here's a snippet of what Wingefors had to say:

"The main rationale to spin-off Fellowship is to increase management focus to capture the full joint potential of the IPs, their respective communities and some of the best game developers in the world. Just like Asmodee and Coffee Stain, we believe Fellowship Entertainment will thrive the most by becoming its own standalone business. I think the assets held by Fellowship Entertainment are among the most undervalued in the industry and I feel it’s my duty as the largest shareholder to change this and create a structure to realize their full potential. I’m convinced that Fellowship Entertainment could reach industry leading profitability and show healthy long-term organic growth above the industry average."

Curiously, Wingefors also defended Embracer against the company's history of worker lay-offs, stating that while it has become closely associated with redundancies, "the reality is that we have worked hard to retain as many people as possible through a very difficult period, while balancing the needs to drive a profitable business operation".

So we'll just have to wait and see what happens next, then. Embracer has clearly been scrambling to reverse its negative perception in the games industry, so perhaps splintering Fellowship Entertainment off into its own company could prove to be a solid move.