Dragon Quest is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month, and it's now been revealed there'll be a live stream taking place.

Series creator Yuji Horii shared this news in the latest episode of the KosoKoso Broadcast, noting the team should be able to make a special announcement about the "next game" on the anniversary date. Here's what he had to say:

Yuji Horii: "We’ll be doing a live stream on May 27. I think we’ll be able to make an announcement about the next game.”

Apart from this, Horii mentioned how there'll also be "various other things besides the next game" to share, and told fans to please look forward to the live stream.

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Square Enix hasn't officially announced this broadcast yet, but one game many fans are expecting to hear more about is the next major entry, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

This next chapter in the series was originally announced during the 35th anniversary stream alongside multiple other Dragon Quest titles.