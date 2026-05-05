Nintendo has announced that Donkey Kong Bananza's next DLC event will begin next week.

Titled 'Rattlin' Snake Bananza', this one starts on 12th May 2026 and is scheduled to run until 19th May 2026. You'll have the chance to grab two new in-game statues: Snake Bananza and Rattly the Rattesnake.

Here's a look at the precise times the event gets underway in your region:

North America: 1am PDT / 2am MDT / 3am CDT / 4am EDT

1am PDT / 2am MDT / 3am CDT / 4am EDT UK/Ire: 9am BST

9am BST Europe: 10am CEST / 11am EEST

10am CEST / 11am EEST Asia/Oceania: 5pm JST / 4pm AWST / 6pm AEST

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As demonstrated in the below image from Nintendo, the event will take place in the Radiance Layer which, by remarkable coincidence, is how I refer to my swanky tweed jacket.

Naturally, you'll need to make you have access to the Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC, so if you haven't bought it yet and fancy having a go, now might be the time to do so. Or not, no pressure either way.

And as always, we'll have ongoing info on the current event along with all past events in our guide below: