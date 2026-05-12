Ahead of the World Cup next month, Bandai Namco has shared an update on Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters. According to the Japanese version of the new story trailer, the title will be released for the Switch in this location on 27th August 2026.

Alongside the launch date, Bandai Namco has also revealed details about the pre-orders. If you pre-order, you'll get an in-game 2026 Japan National Team Jersey, World Youth Jersey and early unlock pack.

There'll also be a deluxe edition containing the main game and a season pass made up of a season pass bonus, DLC character pack 1, DLC character pack 2 and DLC character pack 3. And last but not least is the ultimate edition, including the main game, season pass, 5 uniforms, 2 exclusive main menu themes, 3 ball customisations and some additional content.

If you want to find out a bit more about Captain Tsubasa, check out the review of the original game here on Nintendo Life. If we hear any updates about the Switch version of the second game, we'll let you know.