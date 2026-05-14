Capcom has already had an outstanding run this year, and if you're wondering what its plans are looking ahead, it's effectively more of the same.

As we briefly touched on in our previous story, the presentation slides from the company's latest financial report reveal how it intends to nurture its leading brands to be the "next engine of growth" with the release of "sequels, remakes, ports" and by continuing to add "new IP" to the mix.

Some of the series listed include Mega Man (with his new game Dual Override due out next year), Devil May Cry and Onimusha.

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As you can see in the slide above, the company's business model is all about IP expansion and development through various IP and sales strategies. It's even acknowledged the Monster Hunter series alongside the video game legends Ryu and Leon.

So far this year, Capcom has released Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Resident Evil Requiem, Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection and most recently Pragmata, with an update earlier this month revealing the game sold over two million copies worldwide in just 16 days. The new Resident Evil outing also got a free update last week.