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Bubsy 4D released on the Switch 2 and Switch last week, and it seems the developer is now releasing a new update across all platforms.

Version 1.1.1 is out now on PC and will arrive on consoles in the "coming days". It addresses all sorts of issues including player and level updates & more. Keep in mind, not all of these patches may apply to the Switch versions of the game.

Here's the official rundown from Fabraz and Atari.

BUBSY 4D PATCH NOTES: 1.1.1 - Switch 1 & 2 (Coming Soon)

PC: LIVE | Switch: UNRELEASED | Xbox: UNRELEASED | Playstation: UNRELEASED

PLAYER

Ensuring Bubsy's bowel movements are consistent and no longer occasionally cause softlocks when using the Scenic Pooper ability.

Educating Bubsy that even bobcats need to obey the laws of physics to ensure you no longer float to the heavens if you use the Item Sniffer ability under certain conditions.

Bubsy no longer points at the Golden Fleece when using the Item Sniffer ability, because quite frankly that's just useless ain't it?

Tank mode is no longer OP (yes, really) by allowing you to infinitely glitch up walls.

Telling Bubsy to keep it cool after pouncing enemies and not immediatelly clamber up subsequent walls like a madcat.

You're no longer kicked out of hairball after sometime in the air when using the held Hairball input variant. Bet that sentence was never said before!

The Twirl Jump visual effects no longer stick around like a unwanted fart when triggered under certain conditions

We thought it'd be cool if you can see where you're aiming at in glass canons when the grounding visualizer is turned on. We're nice like that.

Told our cameraman, Lackey Two, to stop pointing at the sky when doing large jumps in Hairball form. Guess he's a astrology hobbyist or something I dunno.

PERFORMANCE

Angling the camera all the way down on terrain no longer makes it stutter. I swear our cameraman, Lackey Two, can be a handful sometimes.

LEVELS

The Ampelman no longer ticks you off, literally, if you reset it *just* when it ran out of time.

Resetting the tape measure challenge no longer resets you above a pit of death sometimes. I thought it was kinda funny tbh but the team said it's "bad game design".

I can't believe I have to say this but we made sure the glass blocks always act like glass and not solid concrete sometimes when shooting through them.

You won't reset right above water anymore when falling off the cat trees in Planet 1, Level 4. But also, did you try to just... Not fall?

Tweaking water height in Planet 3 Level 2 to stop Bubsy occasionally from respawning and dying continuosly in an endless cycle until the heat death of the universe.

BOSSES

Getting killed by a skating Woolie (skill issue) during Baarbee's chasing phase no longer softlocks the entire fight.

Slow-mo can't get stuck anymore if you do a very specific set of actions during Baarbee's fight. We're not in the Matrix here, okay?

Baaptiste ain't no shy sheep and he no longer appears invisible if you retry his fight after dying to him at specific points in time.

Projectiles and other attacks now get properly despawned when "Skip Cutscenes" is enabled during boss fights. Everyone press F to pay respects to all those Nine Lives modes lost...

UI

Trigger happy folk won't be able to softlock the shop menu anymore. Everyone chill out!

Fixed moveset entries not properly displaying RTL instead of LTR. NP, GG OK?

Resetting and confirming input bindings at the same time no longer leads to a softlock. How did anyone discover this? Troll-like behavior.

Fixing Playstation inputs not displaying in the title screen. We don't wanna be called biased to a certain controller here.

You can no longer delete a save that is currently active. Your 567th nine life attempt will now be less confusing to reset!

You can now rebind inputs like shift/control, y'know, like it's supposed to.

LOCALIZATION

Fixed some Chinese characters appearing without the bold font. BOLD EVERY TIME, ALL THE TIME.

Fixed some instances where Arabic letters didn't properly connect. We're all in this together!

CAMPAIGN

Fixed a typo where Bubsy misspells "opinion". But in MY oppinion this feels better.

Fixed a typo where Bubsy says "wih" instead of "with". Now THAT'S some high quality patch note material.

Adjusted one translated french word which the age rating police wouldn't have liked. Nope, nope.

Added some more people to the credits. I'll be real, I have no idea how to write something funny about this.

SYSTEMS

Fixed uncapped framerates causing crashes for some players by removing the uncapped option. Sorry fps maxxers, 120's gotta be the cap for meow! (Note, with vsync you can still go higher than 120fps if your monitor's refresh rate allows for it.)

Fixed numerous Crowd Control issues. We want this mode to be chaotic but not THAT chaotic, geez.

If you haven't already played this title, there's a demo you can check out on the Switch and Switch 2. It allows you to explore the first three levels of the game and also test out some of Bubsy's moves.