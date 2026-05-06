Following the surprise release of Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part I: Evolved Edition on the Switch 2 last month, Limited Run Games has now announced a physical edition of the title.

This includes a standard edition of the title for $49.99 and a steelbook edition for $69.99 (or your regional equivalent), and pre-orders kick off later this week on 8th May 2026. The standard edition will ship between 1st October 2026 and 30th November 2026, and the steelbook edition is scheduled to arrive between 1st January 2027 and 31st March 2027.

Limited Run Games: Get on the ready line! We’re excited to announce two physical editions of Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition (Part One) for PS5, Switch 2, Xbox Series X, and Steam! Step into the boots of Zula Hendricks on a high-stakes mission.

Here's a look at both versions:

You can find out more about this game in our recent review here on Nintendo Life, where we awarded the game 7/10 stars.