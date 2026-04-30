Resident Evil, the new movie adaptation from director Zach Cregger (Barbarian, Weapons) has received its first teaser trailer ahead of its release on 18th September 2026.

Starring Austin Abrams (Weapons, The Walking Dead) in the lead role, Resident Evil is the latest attempt to adapt Capcom's iconic survival horror franchise for the big screen. Cregger has previously received critical acclaim for his work on Barbarian and Weapons, with Amy Madigan winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gladys in the latter.

Previously, Paul W. S. Anderson spearheaded (but didn't direct them all) a schlocky yet mildly entertaining six-movie series starring Milla Jovovich, after which Johannes Roberts took the reigns on the faithful yet poorly-received Welcome to Raccoon City.

Don't get us started on the Netflix series.

In a new PlayStation blog post, Zach Cregger talks about the inspiration behind his new adaptation and what inspired him to pursue it:

"I wanted to do a movie that was following a character from point A to point B, because that’s what those games do so well. You go on this crazy journey, and you go through all these different environments, and things just seem to be escalating and escalating. That feels so cinematic to me. "So I wanted to tell a story that could take place in the Resident Evil world, but wasn’t telling a story that the games had already told. To me, I would feel like there’s kind of no winning there if I were to tell Leon’s story, because the games do such a great job. It would just be kind of redundant, and ultimately, I think, disappointing. So I would rather just kind of celebrate everything I love about the games by telling the story that could exist on the sidelines of one of the games."

Sounds pretty promising to us. The previous movies have desperately tried to depict the same characters from the games, but in our opinion, it's just never worked. Even if Welcome to Raccoon City is somewhat of a guilty pleasure...

Anyway, we'll see how things pan out this coming September.

In the meantime, fans of Resident Evil Requiem can look forward to a new minigame update coming in May, while it's also recently been confirmed that the game has surpassed an astonishing 7 million copies sold.