Fancy a trip back to The Renaissance? Then The Immortal John Triptych might be just what you're looking for when it arrives on Switch and Switch 2 later this year.
From the mind of developer Joe Richardson, this new collection brings together three absurd adventures in one package: Four Last Things, The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate. With new quality-of-life updates and extra features, it utilises real Renaissance paintings to great effect, earning each title Metacritic scores of 83, 78, and 81 respectively.
To mark the announcement, Richardson stated the following: "“Playing a point and click adventure game on a video games console is like reading Rabelais on an e-reader - It's vile and abhorrent and you ignorant f***ing heathens are going to love it.”
And now, a look at the key features:
- Puzzling Pilgrimages – A traditional narrative adventure game, with a modernised interface. Control your character(s) via direct control, interact with people and places with a snazzy ‘verb coin’ interaction menu, and drag and drop (or hoard) your precious items from a simple drop-down inventory.
- Renaissance Artwork – Renaissance, Rococo and even a hint of Romanticism, to be a little more precise. Hundreds of paintings, spanning hundreds of years, are all brought together into one consistent world.
- Classical Music – A mix of publicly available classics and works from musician Eduardo Antonello populate the Triptychs airwaves. Period appropriate music that adapts as the story progresses, recorded using real medieval/renaissance instruments.
- Standalone Story – Four Last Things,The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate feature unique stories with recurring characters/themes all within the same world.
- Highbrow Buffoonery – Lofty subject matter is treated with gleeful flippancy. Gags about butts are taken very seriously. But rest assured, while some of the jokes may be ridiculous, the puzzles make perfect sense! (or at least adhere to a consistent internal logic)
- Fully Remastered – Unified UI overhaul across the board, never-before-seen deleted and bonus scenes, QoL improvements, full controller support, and an arm in the air waving like it just doesn’t care. The Immortal John Triptych brings the ultimate Joe Richardson experience to the forefront.