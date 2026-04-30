Fancy a trip back to The Renaissance? Then The Immortal John Triptych might be just what you're looking for when it arrives on Switch and Switch 2 later this year.

From the mind of developer Joe Richardson, this new collection brings together three absurd adventures in one package: Four Last Things, The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate. With new quality-of-life updates and extra features, it utilises real Renaissance paintings to great effect, earning each title Metacritic scores of 83, 78, and 81 respectively.

To mark the announcement, Richardson stated the following: "“Playing a point and click adventure game on a video games console is like reading Rabelais on an e-reader - It's vile and abhorrent and you ignorant f***ing heathens are going to love it.”

And now, a look at the key features: