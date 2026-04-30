Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition (Cascadia Games, 1st May, $9.99) - A half-alien princess must save her dying mother, the former queen of the moon. Supports 2-player co-op! Ava is the young daughter of the brilliant-but-aging scientist Dr. Cavor and Selene, the former queen of the moon. As a selenite, Selene's life depends on the special energy only moon gems can provide. With none left and time running out, Dr. Cavor enlists his daughter to raid the moon of as many gems as she can find! Ava must survive the treacherous catacombs deep beneath the surface of the moon.

MULLET MADJACK (Epopeia Games, 30th Apr, $19.99) - Mullet MadJack is a highly fast-paced first-person action-adventure game designed for single-player. It draws inspiration from the Badass Old-School classic anime of the 80s and 90s, featuring a retro aesthetic and immersive gameplay that transports players back to the nostalgic era. The game features vibrant colors, memorable characters, and a unique story, providing an authentic experience for both gaming enthusiasts and anime fans alike.

Ninjam! (G-Blossom, 30th Apr, $4.99) - A High-Octane Action Battle for Up to 4 Players! Earn points by surviving each stage. The first player to reach the target score wins it all! Rise to the top using a vast arsenal of weapons and flashy Ninjutsu!

Opaloid Kingdom (Brainium Games, 30th Apr, $4.99) - Explore the Opaloid Kingdom and take control of a sorcerer sent on a mission to rescue the princess! Play through fast, minimalistic, old-school arcade challenges in a medieval fantasy land! Explore dark dungeons filled with monsters, travel through new towns and meet crazy wizards while fighting through obstacles that will test your skill.

PICROSS S KONAMI ANTIQUES edition (JUPITER, 30th Apr, $17.99) - Familiar characters from KONAMI games are making an appearance in the Picross S series for Nintendo Switch™! More than 80 titles are included! Characters from a wide range of game genres - from sports to dating sims and beloved game series like Castlevania, Contra, and Gradius - have been turned into pixel art puzzles.

Pixie Plates (QubicGames, 2nd May, $4.99) - Whisk up delicious dishes, slide them onto a plate, add the perfect toppings, and serve them to a parade of adorable fantasy customers! Prepare delightful food and drinks, from decorated pastries and lovely desserts to warm soups, colorful refreshments, and other tasty specialties. Every order needs the right ingredients and finishing touches before it is ready for your magical guests. Things can get wonderfully busy in the kitchen!

Plantera 2: Golden Acorn (Ratalaika Games, 1st May, $4.99) - The round blue Mellows return to tend to the garden once more. Grow the big magical oak tree that has been rumored to have placed its seed there. Build up your garden around the tree to attract Mellows, round blue creatures that will help you pick up things and harvest your plants. Tend to the magical tree and harvest its golden acorns.

Robo Hop (Gametry, 24th Apr, $2.99) - Robo Hop is a fast-paced 3D platformer where you control a brave little robot exploring vibrant worlds filled with lava pits, floating islands, and tricky obstacles. Jump, dodge, and collect glowing gears while battling hovering enemies and mastering precise platforming challenges. Every level tests your timing, reflexes, and curiosity as you hop your way to victory.

Rooster Wars Arena – MFC Combat Battle (PlayForFun, 1st May, $7.99) - Step into a colorful and unpredictable arena where humor meets intensity. Each fighter brings a unique presence, a different rhythm, and a reason to fight — whether for glory, revenge, or simply to dominate. Every match is fast, explosive, and unforgiving. Rise through the ranks, face stronger opponents, and prove that you belong at the top.

SCP Extraction Protocol (RandomSpin Games, 30th Apr, $4.99) - SCP Extraction Protocol is a slow-burn industrial horror about routine, isolation, and something that refuses to be catalogued. You have been assigned to maintain a classified extraction site. Your only responsibility: operate the crane, retrieve the containers emerging from the abyss, and process them according to protocol.

Shadows of the Afterland (Aruma Studios, 5th May, $14.99) - Madrid, 1960. A chilling incident unfolds at the city's old zoo, leading to a mysterious death that propels a soul to the threshold between the world of the living and the afterlife. But when the transition goes awry, the soul arrives with the memories of Carolina, one of the pioneers of the Madrid police force, who has not yet been born.

So Quirky! Puzzle Escape Game (TT, 30th Apr, $8.99) -「So Quirky! Puzzle Escape Game: Snap It in with Your Instincts! A Brain-Training Picture-Match Puzzle」 is a brain-training puzzle game where you look at a single displayed image, then drag and drop the correct item from four choices to solve the puzzle.

Sunshore City (Downmeadowstreet, 1st May, $4.99) - In this cozy exploration game, you wander through a sunny seaside city discovering all the locations it has to offer. From lively beach boardwalks to peaceful neighborhoods, every corner of Sunshore City has something new to find.

Supermarket Simulator 2026 (Global Games Publisher, 24th Apr, $5.99) - Design your store layout, keep shelves stocked, set competitive prices, and deliver fast, reliable service to keep customers coming back. Step behind the counter, manage daily operations, and watch your store evolve as you expand, upgrade, and optimize every detail.

Survivor Legion (Happy Player, 30th Apr, $9.99) - Unlock more classes, recruit more allies, and build your survivor legion! Each character has unique skills and attributes, allowing flexible combinations based on combat needs. Whether you prefer powerful melee warriors or spell-casting mages, you’ll always find a role that suits your playstyle.

The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition (Infinite Zone, 1st May, $2.99) - Why is the world ending? In The End Comes Tomorrow, finding that answer isn’t so simple. With dozens of branching pathways to take, your last day could end without even getting out of bed. The choice to stay home, take a walk, see neighbors, or watch TV all tell their own mini-narrative that slowly builds the larger picture.

The Shocking World Mysteries (TT, 30th Apr, $8.99) - "The Shocking World Mysteries" is a tap-to-solve mystery game featuring cases that'll make you do a double-take — and more than a few bumbling criminals along the way. Observe the crime scene illustration carefully, then simply tap wherever something looks "off" or suspicious based on the question. Trust your instincts and deductive eye to uncover the hidden truth.

This is Fine: Maximum Cope (Numskull Games, 1st May, $18.99) - The world-famous meme becomes a metroidvania of mental mayhem. Play as Question Hound and enter a collapsing theme park built from anxiety, regret, and surreal humor. Run, jump, fight, and caffeinate your way through five emotional worlds where everyday fears come to life. You will face flying textbooks, toilet monsters, and ghostly memories you thought were long gone.

Tiny Auto Knights (Mumpitz Games, 30th Apr, $14.99) - Build a team Recruit heroes with unique skills and place them strategically on the field. Merge the same heroes to level them up and get access to more powerful skills. Optimize your team and create strong synergies. Fight against other players When the battle starts, your heroes will fight automatically and use their skills. Where they are on the battlefield determines the order of attacks and skills. Status effects like armor, poison, or freezing make the combat even deeper.

Trick Room Mysteries (TT, 30th Apr, $3.99) - "Trick Room Mysteries" is a 4-choice deduction game set inside a pixel-art house, where you uncover subtle clues and strange details to get to the truth of each case. Read the situation carefully using the descriptions and illustrations, then choose the right answer from four options to advance the story

TwoOrThree (SmileForeverStudio, 30th Apr, $2.49) - Let's play with multiples of 2 and 3 with Shuri! If it's a multiple of 2 or 3, it's okay! If it's not a multiple of 2 or 3, Oh my god! Count to 100, Game cleared, Let's get started!

Wax Heads (Curve Digital, 5th May, $14.99) - Wax Heads is a cozy-punk narrative sim about working in a struggling record store. Chat to quirky customers with unique tastes, explore a handcrafted record collection, fall in love with bands (and their drama! ), or just slack off with your colleagues - whatever gets everyone’s groove back!

Who tells your story (Trefl S.A, 1st May, $4.99) - Who Tells Your Story is a simple yet engaging game in which you draw pictograms to create your own inspiring stories. Draw, create, and have fun. The only limit is your imagination.

Winx Club: The Magic is Back (MAXIMUM ENT FRANCE, 30th Apr, $29.99) - Winx Club: The Magic is Back captures the essence of the Winx universe, delivering an enchanting experience with a mix of magical combat, puzzle-solving, and cooperative gameplay with a friend. Play as all six members of the Winx Club, each with their own magical abilities.

Word Quest Cyberpunk (Gametry, 25th Apr, $2.99) - Dive into a neon-lit word search adventure in Word Quest: Cyberpunk. Navigate a high-tech metropolis filled with glowing streets, rogue AI, and hidden data streams. Connect letters, uncover encrypted words, and hack your way through challenging puzzles set in a dystopian future. Every level brings you deeper into the digital underworld — do you have what it takes to outsmart the system and master the code?

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Bandit Trap Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference Asphalt Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Hypercar Astra GalaxyX Connect Lines Constance Cozy Snow Friends Dear Mirror Flower Demon Huntress Dollmaker Dracamar Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember Dungeon Clawler Escape game R0012 GET FIT - Power Workout Harvest Cafe Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition Hidden in my Paradise + Hidden around the World Bundle Horticular Jigsaw Puzzle: Worlds Beyond Kanjozoku Game: Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator REMASTER Lord Ambermaze Minos Trials Monster Crown: Sin Eater Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition MULLET MADJACK Ninjam! Opaloid Kingdom Picross S Konami Antiques Edition Pixie Plates Plantera 2: Golden Acorn Robo Hop Rooster Wars Arena - MFC Combat Battle SCP Extraction Protocol Shadows of the Afterland So Quirky! Puzzle Escape Game Sunshore City Supermarket Simulator 2026 Survivor Legion The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition The Shocking World Mysteries This is Fine: Maximum Cope Tiny Auto Knights Trick Room Mysteries TwoOrThree Wax Heads Who tells your story Winx Club: The Magic is Back Word Quest Cyberpunk Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (52 votes) Bandit Trap 0% Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference 0% Asphalt Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Hypercar 0% Astra GalaxyX 0% Connect Lines 0% Constance 15 % Cozy Snow Friends 0% Dear Mirror Flower 0% Demon Huntress 0% Dollmaker 0% Dracamar 0% Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember 0% Dungeon Clawler 0% Escape game R0012 0% GET FIT - Power Workout 0% Harvest Cafe 2 % Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition 0% Hidden in my Paradise + Hidden around the World Bundle 0% Horticular 2 % Jigsaw Puzzle: Worlds Beyond 0% Kanjozoku Game: Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator REMASTER 0% Lord Ambermaze 4 % Minos Trials 0% Monster Crown: Sin Eater 8 % Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition 0% MULLET MADJACK 12 % Ninjam! 0% Opaloid Kingdom 2 % Picross S Konami Antiques Edition 12 % Pixie Plates 0% Plantera 2: Golden Acorn 4 % Robo Hop 0% Rooster Wars Arena - MFC Combat Battle 0% SCP Extraction Protocol 0% Shadows of the Afterland 0% So Quirky! Puzzle Escape Game 0% Sunshore City 0% Supermarket Simulator 2026 0% Survivor Legion 0% The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition 0% The Shocking World Mysteries 0% This is Fine: Maximum Cope 6 % Tiny Auto Knights 0% Trick Room Mysteries 0% TwoOrThree 0% Wax Heads 0% Who tells your story 0% Winx Club: The Magic is Back 6 % Word Quest Cyberpunk 0% Nothing for me this week 29 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!