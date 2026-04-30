This Is Fine: Maximum Cope
Image: Numskull Games

The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch 2 eShop - Highlights

Bandit Trap (PM Studios, 30th Apr, $14.99) - Welcome to Bandit Trap! The world’s most outrageously over-engineered home security company. This isn’t just a game. It’s a live-fire field test of traps, tools, and total mayhem. Bandit Trap is a fresh 1v3, physics-powered online multiplayer brawler that's strategic, slapstick, and endlessly re-playable. Perfect for families, friends, and mischief-makers of all ages.

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Switch eShop - New Releases

Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference (TT, 30th Apr, $8.99) - 「Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference」 is a spot-the-difference game featuring the "Aha! moment" experience, where part of a photo gradually changes over time. At first, the photo looks completely ordinary. But stare a little longer, and— 「Huh? Something changed! 」 In that instant, your brain lights up with a satisfying jolt. No complicated controls needed.

Asphalt Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Hypercar (SuperPowerUpGames, 1st May, $14.99) - This pack includes the games: Grand Prix & Hypercar Racing. Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing gives you the fastest, most exciting races. You can evolve your car, improving the engine, brakes, tires and more until you've achieved the perfect evolution to win the Championship! In Hypercar Racing you'll enjoy the dirtiest, fastest, and most spectacular races at speeds over 200 Mp/h, avoiding multiple collisions against 8 adversaries. The game has different modes, such as Championship, Arcade, and 4-player multiplayer.

Astra GalaxyX (Nerd Games, 2nd May, $9.99) - Pilot a spacecraft across the galaxy, facing waves of incoming enemies, powerful enemy ships, and massive bosses. Enjoy simple, fast-paced, and thrilling action inspired by classic 2D shooters. Freely enhance attributes such as fire rate, attack power, projectile speed, and weapon types as you play.

Connect Lines (Soroka Games, 25th Apr, $5.99) - Connect Lines is a satisfying and relaxing puzzle game where your goal is to connect paths and fill the entire board to 100%. Take your time, think ahead, and find the perfect way to complete each level. Whether you want a quick brain exercise or a longer relaxing session, Connect Lines offers the perfect balance of challenge and calm gameplay.

Constance (btf, 1st May, $19.99) - Constance is a Metroidvania with puzzle and jump’n’run elements. The focus is on exploration, combat, and riddles. It is currently in an early stage of development and will be released for PCs and consoles. The game’s story is about the name-giving protagonist Constance, who one day mysteriously finds herself imprisoned by her inner demons in her subconscious. - Read our Constance review

Cozy Snow Friends (GAME NACIONAL, 1st May, $10.99) - Embark on a journey through snowy mountains, racing against rivals as you compete for rewards. Reach the base of the mountain first by dodging obstacles and keeping your momentum as you glide downhill. Meet charming characters, unlock new outfits, and enjoy this simple, cosy game for all ages.

Dear Mirror Flower (KOGADO STUDIO, 30th Apr, $29.98) - In this town, strange incidents never cease. The cause? Beings born from the darkness of the human heart: Demon Spirits. Join Satoree Mizuki, a girl who can read others’ minds, and uncover the truth behind these supernatural cases.

Demon Huntress (EpiXR Games, 30th Apr, $9.99) - Demon Huntress is a top-down roguelike shooter built around fast combat, endless progression, and outrageous power scaling. Each run sends you through three randomized worlds chosen from five distinct areas, each filled with demons, traps, treasures, and escalating danger. Combat is fluid and aggressive, centered around precise movement, dodge rolls, and ranged combat using a powerful crossbow.

Dollmaker (Upscale Studio, 24th Apr, $6.99) - You wake up in an enormous, shadow-drenched room filled with the forgotten playthings. Seated across from you at a small wooden table is the Dollmaker – a mysterious, stitched-together doll who is missing an eye. She is your adversary, and you have been chosen to play her macabre game.

Dracamar (Petoons Studio, 30th Apr, $24.99) - Embark on a beautiful 3D platformer adventure and fight King Crad, the evil dragon who wants to conquer the world of Dracamar. Run, jump, and fight the evil forces to rescue the magical Okis!

Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember (Afil Games, 30th Apr, $4.99) - Get ready for an adorably epic adventure in Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember. Here, a hungry and lovable dragon needs your help to find the safe path back to its nest. It sounds simple, but every trail matters. On a charming hexagonal grid, you will rotate, swap and fit tiles to build the perfect route. Along the way, shiny coins, power stones and breakable obstacles make each stage even more fun and strategic.

Dungeon Clawler (Stray Fawn, 30th Apr, $14.99) - Dungeon Clawler mixes deck-building with a dash of roguelike mechanics and most importantly: a claw machine. To improve his fortune in gambling, the evil dungeon lord has chopped off your left rabbit paw and wears it as a charm. Replacing your lost limb with a trusty claw, you fight your way through the dungeon to reclaim what's yours!

Escape game R0012 (AlignmentSharp, 30th Aper, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

GET FIT – Power Workout (EpiXR Games, 30th Apr, $14.99) - Turn fitness into a fun, motivating, and interactive experience. Choose your personal trainer, select your level, and begin your custom fitness journey through structured workouts that keep you challenged and inspired. Each session combines 7 different exercises, performed for 1 minute 30 seconds with short 30-second breaks — repeated twice for a full 28-minute workout plus warm-up.

Harvest Cafe (World of Poly, 30th Apr, $14.99) - Harvest Cafe is a cozy open-world farming and restaurant adventure set on a beautiful island full of charm, opportunities, and secrets to uncover. Grow a variety of crops, gather useful materials, and expand your land as you build the farm of your dreams

Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition (MASK, 30th Apr, $3.99) - 「Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition」 is a search-and-deduction game that will send chills down your spine — once you understand what you're really looking at. At first glance, these appear to be nostalgic black-and-white vintage photos. But lurking within each one is something that simply shouldn't exist in that era. The controls are simple: just observe carefully and tap anything that doesn't belong.

Hidden in my Paradise + Hidden around the World Bundle (Ogre Pixel, 27th Apr, $14.99) - Hidden in my Paradise Hidden in My Paradise is a cozy hidden-object and decoration game where creativity and discovery go hand in hand. Explore charming scenes, find hidden objects, and arrange them to create your own little paradises. Help Laly and her fairy companion Coronya complete relaxing missions, decorate beautiful locations, and share your creations with players around the world.

Horticular (Slug Disco, 30th Apr, $19.99) - Horticular is a relaxing garden builder where you grow plants, design habitats and attract a wide range of wildlife. Help the gnome Keepers restore a barren wasteland with magical powers and populate it with adorable critters. Reclaim nature from a looming corruption and create your perfect garden.

Jigsaw Puzzle: Worlds Beyond (Downmeadowstreet, 25th Apr, $3.99) - Journey across civilisations and realms in Jigsaw Puzzle: Worlds Beyond, a relaxing jigsaw experience spanning the most wondrous places in history and legend. Explore the grandeur of Ancient Rome, wander through the Mystical Magic Vale, and discover breathtaking worlds unlike any other! The game features 30 handcrafted levels, each depicting a unique world filled with rich detail and atmosphere.

Kanjozoku Game: Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator REMASTER (Console Lab Games, 25th Apr, $9.99) - Step into the underground world of Osaka’s legendary highway racers in Kanjozoku Game: Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator REMASTER. Inspired by the iconic 90s street scene, this remastered experience puts you behind the wheel of authentic JDM machines, where speed, precision, and reputation define everything.

Lord Ambermaze (HeroCraft, 30th Apr, $14.99) - The entire island is one sprawling maze teeming with odd and dangerous creatures: stink-spiders, acidic slimes, fire moths, chomping hives — and that’s just the beginning. But you’re not defenseless. Armed with a magical sword, a sturdy bow, a reliable shield, and most importantly — courage — your hero is ready to outwit and defeat every threat.

Minos Trials (Afil Games, 1st May, $4.99) - Step into the arena of Minos Trials, a 2D puzzle-platformer where brute strength and sharp thinking go hand in hand. Control Minos, a not-so-patient minotaur who solves problems with punches, pushing blocks, filling pits, activating pressure plates, and crushing nosy adventurers who insist on stealing his treasure.

Monster Crown: Sin Eater (Studio Aurum, 30th Apr, $24.99) - Hand-craft your team of perfect Monsters and wage a one-man war against fate and the world in the Crown Nation! With a True Crossbreeding system, every Monster is entirely your own! Explore the beautiful, textured and detailed environments of The Crown Nation, With over a thousand unique, hand-crafted Monster sprites, and hundreds of colors to choose from, you'll find the ace Monster that's right for you! And once you've found your favorites, use Monster Crossbreeding or perform Monster Fusion to reach new heights! - Read our Monster Crown: Sin Eater review

Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition (Cascadia Games, 1st May, $9.99) - A half-alien princess must save her dying mother, the former queen of the moon. Supports 2-player co-op! Ava is the young daughter of the brilliant-but-aging scientist Dr. Cavor and Selene, the former queen of the moon. As a selenite, Selene's life depends on the special energy only moon gems can provide. With none left and time running out, Dr. Cavor enlists his daughter to raid the moon of as many gems as she can find! Ava must survive the treacherous catacombs deep beneath the surface of the moon.

MULLET MADJACK (Epopeia Games, 30th Apr, $19.99) - Mullet MadJack is a highly fast-paced first-person action-adventure game designed for single-player. It draws inspiration from the Badass Old-School classic anime of the 80s and 90s, featuring a retro aesthetic and immersive gameplay that transports players back to the nostalgic era. The game features vibrant colors, memorable characters, and a unique story, providing an authentic experience for both gaming enthusiasts and anime fans alike.

Ninjam! (G-Blossom, 30th Apr, $4.99) - A High-Octane Action Battle for Up to 4 Players! Earn points by surviving each stage. The first player to reach the target score wins it all! Rise to the top using a vast arsenal of weapons and flashy Ninjutsu!

Opaloid Kingdom (Brainium Games, 30th Apr, $4.99) - Explore the Opaloid Kingdom and take control of a sorcerer sent on a mission to rescue the princess! Play through fast, minimalistic, old-school arcade challenges in a medieval fantasy land! Explore dark dungeons filled with monsters, travel through new towns and meet crazy wizards while fighting through obstacles that will test your skill.

PICROSS S KONAMI ANTIQUES edition (JUPITER, 30th Apr, $17.99) - Familiar characters from KONAMI games are making an appearance in the Picross S series for Nintendo Switch™! More than 80 titles are included! Characters from a wide range of game genres - from sports to dating sims and beloved game series like Castlevania, Contra, and Gradius - have been turned into pixel art puzzles.

Pixie Plates (QubicGames, 2nd May, $4.99) - Whisk up delicious dishes, slide them onto a plate, add the perfect toppings, and serve them to a parade of adorable fantasy customers! Prepare delightful food and drinks, from decorated pastries and lovely desserts to warm soups, colorful refreshments, and other tasty specialties. Every order needs the right ingredients and finishing touches before it is ready for your magical guests. Things can get wonderfully busy in the kitchen!

Plantera 2: Golden Acorn (Ratalaika Games, 1st May, $4.99) - The round blue Mellows return to tend to the garden once more. Grow the big magical oak tree that has been rumored to have placed its seed there. Build up your garden around the tree to attract Mellows, round blue creatures that will help you pick up things and harvest your plants. Tend to the magical tree and harvest its golden acorns.

Robo Hop (Gametry, 24th Apr, $2.99) - Robo Hop is a fast-paced 3D platformer where you control a brave little robot exploring vibrant worlds filled with lava pits, floating islands, and tricky obstacles. Jump, dodge, and collect glowing gears while battling hovering enemies and mastering precise platforming challenges. Every level tests your timing, reflexes, and curiosity as you hop your way to victory.

Rooster Wars Arena – MFC Combat Battle (PlayForFun, 1st May, $7.99) - Step into a colorful and unpredictable arena where humor meets intensity. Each fighter brings a unique presence, a different rhythm, and a reason to fight — whether for glory, revenge, or simply to dominate. Every match is fast, explosive, and unforgiving. Rise through the ranks, face stronger opponents, and prove that you belong at the top.

SCP Extraction Protocol (RandomSpin Games, 30th Apr, $4.99) - SCP Extraction Protocol is a slow-burn industrial horror about routine, isolation, and something that refuses to be catalogued. You have been assigned to maintain a classified extraction site. Your only responsibility: operate the crane, retrieve the containers emerging from the abyss, and process them according to protocol.

Shadows of the Afterland (Aruma Studios, 5th May, $14.99) - Madrid, 1960. A chilling incident unfolds at the city's old zoo, leading to a mysterious death that propels a soul to the threshold between the world of the living and the afterlife. But when the transition goes awry, the soul arrives with the memories of Carolina, one of the pioneers of the Madrid police force, who has not yet been born.

So Quirky! Puzzle Escape Game (TT, 30th Apr, $8.99) -「So Quirky! Puzzle Escape Game: Snap It in with Your Instincts! A Brain-Training Picture-Match Puzzle」 is a brain-training puzzle game where you look at a single displayed image, then drag and drop the correct item from four choices to solve the puzzle.

Sunshore City (Downmeadowstreet, 1st May, $4.99) - In this cozy exploration game, you wander through a sunny seaside city discovering all the locations it has to offer. From lively beach boardwalks to peaceful neighborhoods, every corner of Sunshore City has something new to find.

Supermarket Simulator 2026 (Global Games Publisher, 24th Apr, $5.99) - Design your store layout, keep shelves stocked, set competitive prices, and deliver fast, reliable service to keep customers coming back. Step behind the counter, manage daily operations, and watch your store evolve as you expand, upgrade, and optimize every detail.

Survivor Legion (Happy Player, 30th Apr, $9.99) - Unlock more classes, recruit more allies, and build your survivor legion! Each character has unique skills and attributes, allowing flexible combinations based on combat needs. Whether you prefer powerful melee warriors or spell-casting mages, you’ll always find a role that suits your playstyle.

The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition (Infinite Zone, 1st May, $2.99) - Why is the world ending? In The End Comes Tomorrow, finding that answer isn’t so simple. With dozens of branching pathways to take, your last day could end without even getting out of bed. The choice to stay home, take a walk, see neighbors, or watch TV all tell their own mini-narrative that slowly builds the larger picture.

The Shocking World Mysteries (TT, 30th Apr, $8.99) - "The Shocking World Mysteries" is a tap-to-solve mystery game featuring cases that'll make you do a double-take — and more than a few bumbling criminals along the way. Observe the crime scene illustration carefully, then simply tap wherever something looks "off" or suspicious based on the question. Trust your instincts and deductive eye to uncover the hidden truth.

This is Fine: Maximum Cope (Numskull Games, 1st May, $18.99) - The world-famous meme becomes a metroidvania of mental mayhem. Play as Question Hound and enter a collapsing theme park built from anxiety, regret, and surreal humor. Run, jump, fight, and caffeinate your way through five emotional worlds where everyday fears come to life. You will face flying textbooks, toilet monsters, and ghostly memories you thought were long gone.

Tiny Auto Knights (Mumpitz Games, 30th Apr, $14.99) - Build a team Recruit heroes with unique skills and place them strategically on the field. Merge the same heroes to level them up and get access to more powerful skills. Optimize your team and create strong synergies. Fight against other players When the battle starts, your heroes will fight automatically and use their skills. Where they are on the battlefield determines the order of attacks and skills. Status effects like armor, poison, or freezing make the combat even deeper.

Trick Room Mysteries (TT, 30th Apr, $3.99) - "Trick Room Mysteries" is a 4-choice deduction game set inside a pixel-art house, where you uncover subtle clues and strange details to get to the truth of each case. Read the situation carefully using the descriptions and illustrations, then choose the right answer from four options to advance the story

TwoOrThree (SmileForeverStudio, 30th Apr, $2.49) - Let's play with multiples of 2 and 3 with Shuri! If it's a multiple of 2 or 3, it's okay! If it's not a multiple of 2 or 3, Oh my god! Count to 100, Game cleared, Let's get started!

Wax Heads (Curve Digital, 5th May, $14.99) - Wax Heads is a cozy-punk narrative sim about working in a struggling record store. Chat to quirky customers with unique tastes, explore a handcrafted record collection, fall in love with bands (and their drama! ), or just slack off with your colleagues - whatever gets everyone’s groove back!

Who tells your story (Trefl S.A, 1st May, $4.99) - Who Tells Your Story is a simple yet engaging game in which you draw pictograms to create your own inspiring stories. Draw, create, and have fun. The only limit is your imagination.

Winx Club: The Magic is Back (MAXIMUM ENT FRANCE, 30th Apr, $29.99) - Winx Club: The Magic is Back captures the essence of the Winx universe, delivering an enchanting experience with a mix of magical combat, puzzle-solving, and cooperative gameplay with a friend. Play as all six members of the Winx Club, each with their own magical abilities.

Word Quest Cyberpunk (Gametry, 25th Apr, $2.99) - Dive into a neon-lit word search adventure in Word Quest: Cyberpunk. Navigate a high-tech metropolis filled with glowing streets, rogue AI, and hidden data streams. Connect letters, uncover encrypted words, and hack your way through challenging puzzles set in a dystopian future. Every level brings you deeper into the digital underworld — do you have what it takes to outsmart the system and master the code?

What will you be downloading this week?

You may select up to 5 answers:

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!