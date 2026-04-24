Those who enjoy a bit of in-game pic snapping, rejoice! Koei Tecmo has released the second Dynasty Warriors: Origins Switch 2 update of the year, and an all-new Photo Mode is one of the additions.

The ver. 1.0.6 update was released yesterday for Switch 2. While the chance to snap up pictures of your warriors in battle is undoubtedly the headline addition for players like this writer (what can I say? I love the screenshot button!), the patch also introduces a new protagonist armour set and a new spear weapon.

The full patch notes were shared on the Dynasty Warriors website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Dynasty Warriors: Origins Ver. 1.0.6 (23rd April 2026)

Added photo mode.

To access photo mode, open the menu on the world map or during battle and press the − button.

To access photo mode, open the menu on the world map or during battle and press the − button. Added the Lion Dragon Armor for the protagonist.

You can try on this armor by selecting Change Outfit at your current base.

You can try on this armor by selecting Change Outfit at your current base. Added the Gold Serpent Spear.

A letter will arrive at your current base after you have obtained a weapon in the lance category.

It adds to a game that we were already really rather impressed with at launch. Despite the 30fps lock and a shoddy English dub, we described Warriors as "a super-solid port of a fantastic reboot for the franchise" in our 9/10 review.