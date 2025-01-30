If you're someone who's keen on collecting rare and valuable video game memorabilia, then you might want to check out a new listing that's gone live on eBay.

Yes, courtesy of ConsoleVariations’ Donny Fillerup (thanks, IGN), the ultra-rare 'Space World' GameCube prototype is now available for purchase for a whopping $100,000 (approx £80,308.38). Fillerup states that his reasoning for listing the console for sale is so he can fund a "gaming place" in which attendees can mingle with like-minded individuals and "feel young again".

As for the console itself, the prototype was shown off at the Nintendo Space World 2000 convention prior to its official launch. While it doesn't contain any actual, functional hardware, it does house some LEDs to make it appear functional during the event.

Other ways in which the prototype differs from the final build include a small window on the lid of the device to allow users to see the disc inside, the 'Reset', 'Power', and 'Open' indicators being printed in white rather than engraved, and the lack of a curved piece of plastic just below the side vents.

It's also important to note that while the console itself isn't functional, it also won't come with the prototype controller, which also differs from the final build.