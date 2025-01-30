GameCube
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

If you're someone who's keen on collecting rare and valuable video game memorabilia, then you might want to check out a new listing that's gone live on eBay.

Yes, courtesy of ConsoleVariations’ Donny Fillerup (thanks, IGN), the ultra-rare 'Space World' GameCube prototype is now available for purchase for a whopping $100,000 (approx £80,308.38). Fillerup states that his reasoning for listing the console for sale is so he can fund a "gaming place" in which attendees can mingle with like-minded individuals and "feel young again".

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube794k
Watch on YouTube

As for the console itself, the prototype was shown off at the Nintendo Space World 2000 convention prior to its official launch. While it doesn't contain any actual, functional hardware, it does house some LEDs to make it appear functional during the event.

Other ways in which the prototype differs from the final build include a small window on the lid of the device to allow users to see the disc inside, the 'Reset', 'Power', and 'Open' indicators being printed in white rather than engraved, and the lack of a curved piece of plastic just below the side vents.

It's also important to note that while the console itself isn't functional, it also won't come with the prototype controller, which also differs from the final build.

Would you be willing to spend $100,000 on a non-functional prototype of the GameCube? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

[source ebay.co.uk, via ign.com]