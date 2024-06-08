Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Another surprise announcement this week is Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind by Digital Eclipse. This game is "coming late 2024", but no console platforms have been confirmed just yet.

This title will remix lore with scenarios and gameplay that are familiar and new to fans of this series. Players will brawl, blast, fight, and drive through all sorts of classic game genres. Here's a bit more from the official PR:‍

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?"

Digital Eclipse has previously released games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King on the Switch.