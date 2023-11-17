Former Nintendo employee and 45-year-old video game artist Miura Koichi recently shared some insight about his time at the famous Japanese company via social media, describing it as "hell" because he was just an "average" employee. This same post ended up going viral and received 25 million views.

As highlighted by Automaton, Koichi described Nintendo as a "haven for geniuses" and superhumans, and while he truly thinks the company and its employees are "wonderful", it might not necessarily be for everyone if you can't match this level of enthusiasm. For Koichi, it made him realise he wasn't actually suited to the role and so he decided to pursue other goals. Here's a rough translation courtesy of Google:

'Nintendo was a great company, but I wouldn't recommend it to others easily because it was a nest of superhumans and geniuses. As an average person, it was hell for me. Thanks to that, I realized that it wasn't for me and went in a different direction. I was able to make up my mind to aim for this, and that is my greatest accomplishment from working at Nintendo, so I have no regrets about aiming for it and then giving up on it.

"Let me repeat this so that there is no misunderstanding, but I really thought it was a very good company and the employees were wonderful people. I was convinced that such amazing products were being produced one after another. I had a valuable experience. Thank you very much for your support. I believe that using this experience to play an active role and contribute to society will be my way of repaying the favor."

Koichi is now a freelance CG designer and has also previously worked at video game companies like Bandai Namco and Square Enix. In the same series of posts, he went into detail about the salary he received at each company throughout his career, revealing how he jumped from around $46,000 at Square Enix to $70,000 when he joined Nintendo (thanks, VGC).

He's longer seeking permanent employment so he doesn't feel he has anything to lose from revealing this information and hopes to improve transparency about working conditions at these types of companies in Japan. He also stressed how he didn't want to deter anyone from joining Nintendo, but just wanted to share his own experience and hurdles as a way of giving back.

Although this might not be the most glowing account, Nintendo does seem to have a lot of appeal - with a report in September revealing it had a new employee retention rate of 98.8% in Japan, which is well above the nationwide average of 70%.