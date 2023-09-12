This week sees the release of the first half of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Part 1 The Teal Mask will introduce more Pokémon, places, and stories.
Trainers can look forward to meeting The Heroes of Kitakami, getting to know the village of Kitakami, and also reuniting with some familiar Pokémon that have been found living in other regions. It's got us wondering if you'll actually be jumping into this new adventure on release.
So vote in our poll and tell us if you're ready for this new adventure on 13th September or if you're still busy in Paldea.
I still don't have either version, I'm waiting to see if they do a full physical release, like they did with Sword/Shield and their Expansion Pass. If they do, I'll probably go with Scarlet, they had me at Dinosaur Suicune and Dinosaur Raikou.
I bought it a few weeks ago. SV have plenty you can gripe about for sure, but they're still by far the most I've enjoyed a Pokemon game since Gen 5 and I play Scarlet all the time so was a no-brainer for me.
Granted I'm going to play it for like a day then shelf it for now for Mortal Kombat but that's scheduling for you.
I don't know. I got Scarlet as a gift, but I am awaiting to see if they do a DLC bundle like with Sword and Shield. I wasn't super crazy about Sword and Shield, but maybe Scarlet/Violet is better.
Pokemon for me is super hit or miss these days.
I’ll wait for a patch. Why buy dlc for a game that isn’t finished? I can wait there are thousands of other video games to play
HELL no. What a joke.
Oh boy, I can imagine the comments already. Anyway, I will, but not right away. I've had other expenses so I need to wait.
I'm going to wait until Wave 2 and see how it goes. I hope this isn't too silly a question, but can you experience the DLC with friends etc? The one thing Scarlet and Violet had going for it was its multiplayer. Getting to explore the region with my brothers was great fun last year.
Already purchased.
Say what you will about the dodgy AF performance - these are still some supremely enjoyable Pokémon games (probably the best for quite some time) with some excellent map design, world building, narrative and general liveliness.
Having more sandbox areas to freely explore and ‘mons to catch is absolutely fine with me.
We just need that performance patch which is never coming.
Loved Pokémon Violet, but the release schedule is just simply too thick right now to jump on it. I’ve got like 6 or 7 other games preordered already, so I can wait.
@Sonicka This pretty much, but I'm tired of trying to have discussions with people that will keep parroting the same stuff. There shouldn't be these kind of bugs and performance problems on the game, but the people that say that it's "the worst Pokemon game" are downright delusional since it made what most people wanted about an open world Pokemon game and are a really, really big step forward over Sword and Shield. Their loss.
Um I purchased this DLC as soon as I saw the Poltchageist video haha.
Gonna wait on reviews atm it just looks like more sv, if it ends up being significantly better recieved than the main game I'll try it out
Waiting to see if they do a physical release with the DLC first like they did with Sword/Shield before even picking up a copy of the game. I wasn't expecting them to do that with Sw/Sh, but it was lucky that I hadn't picked up a copy yet.
I've already purchased it, but I'm addicted to Fae Farm atm
Tried to give the main game a go because I found a cheap physical copy but couldn't stomach getting through it and have zero desire to ever go back and try to finish it so big any DLC is a big no from me even if it was free.
I enjoyed the main game and put in a good 90 hours, but I'm undecided about the DLC. I feel like I did everything I wanted with that particular Pokemon incarnation and don't really need any more. There are exceptions, but a lot of times when I enjoy a game I'm satisfied with it and don't feel the need for DLC, especially many months after I have set the game aside.
