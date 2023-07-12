Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Hot on the heels of the wonderful Atari 50 compilation, Digital Eclipse has revealed The Gold Master Series, a range of self-published games that will act as interactive documentaries.

The first of these is The Making of Karaketa, which will be available on Switch and other platforms later this year. It will dive extensively into the history of the game and allow players to check out design documents, playable prototypes, and never-before-seen video features.

Not only that, but players will also get to check out the brand-new Karateka Remastered, which will feature cutting-room-floor content, commentary, achievements, and more. In addition, a second playable game called Deathbounce: Rebounded will be available and is based on creator Jordan Mechner's unpublished prototype.

"Created when Jordan was a teenaged college student, Karateka made major innovations in cinematics, soundtrack, and animation. It was a revolutionary leap in how games told stories, inspiring a generation of game designers. Through rare archival documents, playable prototypes, video interviews, and much more, The Making of Karateka will delve into the story of this landmark release to a depth that no video game has ever gone before."

We'll have more information on The Making of Karateka for you, including its eventual release date, as soon as we hear. Digital Eclipse has also said the second game in its Gold Master Series is already in production, with more details coming later this year.

