Attack on Titan
Image: Koei Tecmo

During a time when game prices are being bumped up to $70 and beyond, Koei Tecmo has announced it will be "permanently" reducing the digital price of its Attack on Titan video games based on the popular anime

This includes Attack on Titan, Attack On Titan 2 and additional content including the upgrade pack. This price drop also covers all platforms, including the Switch eShop.

This offer isn't just America, either - with Koei Tecmo Europe also promoting the same permanent price drop. Check your regions to see the new prices.

In somewhat related news, Capcom permanently dropped the price of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin last month.

Will you be checking out any of these games now that they've been reduced in price? Comment below.