During a time when game prices are being bumped up to $70 and beyond, Koei Tecmo has announced it will be "permanently" reducing the digital price of its Attack on Titan video games based on the popular anime

This includes Attack on Titan, Attack On Titan 2 and additional content including the upgrade pack. This price drop also covers all platforms, including the Switch eShop.

This offer isn't just America, either - with Koei Tecmo Europe also promoting the same permanent price drop. Check your regions to see the new prices.