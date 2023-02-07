Last month, The Pokémon Company announced a handful of new Tera Raid Battle events coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Now, ahead of Valentine's Day next week, we've got some new details about the adorable Tandemaus raid. According to Serebii.net, the Normal-type Pokémon will feature in 1 to 5-star raids, with various Tera Types. Some of the rewards up for grabs include Strawberries and Whipped Cream.

This event will kick off on 13th February and runs until the next day (14th February) - so participate while you can!





Details @ pic.twitter.com/PQjZOQfSYe Serebii Update: Further details have been announced for the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tandemaus Tera Raid Battle event which runs from February 13th at 00:00 UTC to February 14th at 23:59 UTC.Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT February 6, 2023

