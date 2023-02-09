During the Japanese Nintendo Direct, Koei Tecmo and Gust announced it would be remaking an Atelier classic. Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg, based on the first Japanese exclusive in the series, will launch on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Fans can expect an update during the Atelier Series' 25th anniversary program, airing on 20th February via YouTube. Here's a first look at this upcoming title:

This game is the original Atelier game, first released on the PlayStation back in 1997 and followed up by releases across multiple other platforms.

When we hear more about the remake, we'll let you know.