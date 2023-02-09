During the Japanese Nintendo Direct, Koei Tecmo and Gust announced it would be remaking an Atelier classic. Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg, based on the first Japanese exclusive in the series, will launch on the Nintendo Switch this summer.
Fans can expect an update during the Atelier Series' 25th anniversary program, airing on 20th February via YouTube. Here's a first look at this upcoming title:
This game is the original Atelier game, first released on the PlayStation back in 1997 and followed up by releases across multiple other platforms.
When we hear more about the remake, we'll let you know.
Y’all stop…I can’t…I can’t play all these games!
Did not expect this to be revisited.
Her top is so bizarre...
@Browny viddya gaem fashion at its finest.
Pleasantly surprised by this.
This probably would've gotten a positive reception overall had it been a part of the NA and EU Directs. Obviously the only reason it didn't was because of a loud minority and quiet clique of kingmakers.
I am working on something I hope to release in the coming months. These cretins will be dealt with.
Hmm full 3d remake, interesting. Also interesting choice to go SD, but I'll likely get it still.
BTW, damn they crank out Atelier games so fast....
Why is it chibi when all the other atelier games aren’t? 🧐
@Ryu_Niiyama
How does she keep her chest covered? IT DEFIES LOGIC AND GRAVITY
@graviton because that style looks closer to the original perspective. Original was a PS1 game.
@Browny you’re missing the point. Marie is an alchemist, what’s gravity. I like her.
@Browny LOL.
Atelier games so hard to resist! But there are so many... I wish this had been in the English direct.
Love it! I’m excited to okay this. I actually like the chibe style. I think it looks like a fun way to preserve the essence of the art style on PS1.
Woah, I leafed through the Japanese Direct as well, noting some [currently] exclusive stuff, but managed to miss this - perhaps after all my fast-forward taps landing on the polygonal chibi scenes I didn't immediately recognize (the original, which has a translation patch for its PS2 bundle with Ellie, is all 2D like pretty much everything before Rorona). Great news, only fitting for Switch to become even more of the grand Atelier machine it is, but I would certainly be much more enthused to hear about a western release date. Marie staying in Japan in every incarnation is almost bitterly memetic by now, and Koeimo still keeping mum about the prospects of Gust's long ported Nosurge dilogy (half of which already came west on Vita) doesn't instill excessive optimism. But fingers crossed!
..........did someone say "former Japan-exclusive"?
Add it to the pile!
