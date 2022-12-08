The North American My Nintendo Store has launched its Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale, providing meaty discounts on - you guessed it - critically acclaimed games from some of the studio's partners. The sale runs from today until 18th December at 11:59pm PT.
There are some great titles in here ranging from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim to Sonic Mania with discounts reaching heights of up to 86% off standard retail price. If you have been waiting to get your hands on some smooth platforming action with Celeste, build a farm in Stardew Valley or steal some sweetrolls in Skyrim, then this is a great chance to nab a bargain.
If it is DLC that you are after, then there is some of that to be found too with select bundles and individual add-ons discounted for the event
Each of these deals can now be found on the North American Switch eShop or on its respective My Nintendo Store. For those of you who want to get a taste of what's on offer, however, then we have assembled all of the discounted games in the following table:
|Game
|Price
|Saving
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|$35.99
|40%
|Axiom Verge
|$5.99
|70%
|Bastion
|$2.99
|80%
|CARRION
|$9.99
|50%
|Celeste
|$4.99
|75%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|$13.99
|30%
|Death's Door
|$9.99
|50%
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|$29.99
|50%
|Dicey Dungeons
|$1.99
|86%
|Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
|$19.99
|50%
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
|$29.99
|40%
|DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
|$22.49
|75%
|Downwell
|$2.00
|33%
|Dragon Ball Fighterz - FighterZ Edition
|$14.24
|85%
|Dragon Ball Fighterz - FighterZ Pass 3
|$7.99
|60%
|Encore DLC (Sonic Mania)
|$2.49
|50%
|Hades
|$12.49
|50%
|Hollow Knight
|$7.50
|50%
|Hyper Light Drifter - Special Edition
|$10.99
|45%
|Katana ZERO
|$8.99
|40%
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
|$69.99
|N/A
|OKAMI HD
|$9.99
|50%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|$10.19
|66%
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|$19.99
|50%
|Portal Companion Collection
|$13.39
|33%
|Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
|$9.99
|75%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|$29.99
|50%
|Sonic Mania
|$9.99
|50%
|Spelunky 2
|$9.99
|50%
|Stardew Valley
|$9.99
|33%
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|$19.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
|$34.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition DLC
|$15.99
|20%
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
|$15.99
|60%
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - Digital Deluxe Edition
|$19.99
|60%
|Undertale
|$10.04
|33%
|Untitled Goose Game
|$9.99
|50%
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|$4.99
|75%
The sale runs for the next couple of weeks, so be sure to grab up anything that you are after by 18th December for some pre-Christmas play.
What will you be picking up off this list? Let us know your prospective purchases in the comments below!
[source nintendo.com]
Untitled Goose Game at $10 is a fantastic pickup for that price.
Wow, those are good prices on some really good games.
MONSTER HUNTER + SUNBREAK is 49.99
