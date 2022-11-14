Match-3 RPG Puzzle & Dragons is getting a whole lot cuter this month with the addition of Sanrio characters to its cast. Players will be able to obtain new characters from the Sanrio lineup, including many flavours of Hello Kitty, Gudetama, Kerokerokeroppi, and Tuxedosam.

All players will receive one free pull from the Sanrio Characters Memorial Egg Machine, as long as they log in from the 14th to the 27th of November. All characters obtained from the Egg Machine will be Level 50.

There are also bundles for players to buy if they want more of the Sanrio characters from the Egg Machine, which are as follows:

1 Magic Stone & 1 Sanrio Egg Machine pull ($0.99)

20 Magic Stones & 6 Sanrio Egg Machine pulls ($19.99)

15 Magic Stones & 1 Charmmy Kitty Egg Machine Pull ($14.99)

15 Magic Stones & 1 Cogimyun Egg Machine pull ($14.99)

30 Magic Stones & Ideal Cinnamon Egg Machine ($29.99)

There will also be dungeons to complete, hats to collect, and monsters to buy at the Monster Purchase Shop.

The Sanrio collab will take place from the 14th November to the 27th November.