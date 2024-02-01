Mario vs DK Switch
Image: Nintendo Life

With a whole month somehow already behind us in 2024, we dive headfirst into February. Nintendo's treating us to not one, but two first-party treasures over the next couple of months, and there's plenty more to check out, too.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong - 16th February

Game Boy Advance classic Mario vs. Donkey Kong is back on Nintendo Switch, launching for the system on 16th February.

Boasting all-new graphics, the game has players taking on a series of puzzles as Mario himself. The goal is to find each and every Mini-Mario, and to do that, you'll need to examine your surroundings in each level, work out the best route to move forward, and exercise the odd platforming skill or two along the way.

If you're wanting to pick up Nintendo's biggest release of the month, you can do so below.

Slave Zero X - 21st February

In the mood for a new slice of 2D slash-'em-up goodness? Slave Zero X might be just the ticket. The Calamity Edition comes with an artbook, CDs, and more:

Slave Zero X is a stylish 2.5D character action game set in the biopunk world of Slave Zero (1999). Run & Slash your way through a dystopian future in this character action game which will resonate with fans of Devil May Cry, Strider, and Guilty Gear.

Slave Zero X - Calamity Edition
Slave Zero X
Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island - 27th February

The latest Shiren the Wanderer title to grace Nintendo Switch lands on 27th February, giving us more roguelike dungeon RPG gameplay to sink our teeth into:

Shiren the Wanderer and Koppa, his talking ferret partner, received a vision of a distant land and a girl in distress. It led them to the mysterious Serpentcoil Island. But they're not alone. Rumors speak of lost pirate gold hidden away within the depths of Serpentcoil Island, and a powerful monster at its highest mountain peak, said to hold an exquisite treasure in its belly. Adventurers and warriors have flocked from all over the realm, eager for a chance at fortune.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
Unicorn Overlord - 8th March

A tactical fantasy RPG where you assemble vast armies and direct them into battle? Sold:

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.

Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord Collector's Edition
Princess Peach: Showtime! - 22nd March

It's not often we're treated to a new Princess Peach game, so we're really looking forward to this one!

Princess Peach and friends arrive at the Sparkle Theater to see a show when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch suddenly make their grand entrance and take centre stage. The perfect performance has become a terrible tragedy and it’s up to Peach to save the play – and the day!

By transforming, Peach gains new abilities. Turn into a swordfighter to fend off the Sour Bunch with sensational swordplay or a detective to investigate clues and track down whodunit. With more stolen shows to save, many other transformations are just behind the curtain, including a pastry chef and a kung fu master!

More Upcoming Switch Games For February And March 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

The Enigma Machine & Alterity Experience (Multi-Language)
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire!
Saga of Sins
Under Night In Birth 2
Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
Plate Up! Collector's Edition
Irem Collection Volume 1 [Limited Edition]
Yohane the Parhelion: NUMAZU in the MIRAGE (Multi-Language)
Stonefly
MR. RUN & JUMP + KOMBINERA ADRENALINE
Sympathy Kiss
Double Dragon Collection
PlateUp!
Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast (Multi-Language)
Pronty
Revita
LISA: Definitive Edition (Multi-Language)
Shadows Over Loathing Collector’s Edition - Nintendo Switch
Shadows Over Loathing
Catan Super Deluxe Edition
Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game
Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise
Tokoyo: The Tower of Perpetuity
OPUS: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition Collector's Edition
Emergency Call - The Attack Squad
Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot!
Paw Patrol Grand Prix Deluxe Edition
Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
ATARI MANIA
Lost Ruins
PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance
Lawn Mowing Simulator Landmark Edition
Arcade Game Zone
NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 Steelbook Bundle
Blasphemous II Collector's Edition (NSW)
The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered: Deluxe Edition
Whisker Waters
Narita Boy - Collectors Edition
Narita Boy
Contraptions Collecton
South Park: Snow Day
Cricket 24
Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files
CoComelon - Play With JJ (Download Code in Box)
Gravity Circuit
The Church in the Darkness
Flashback 2
A Space for the Unbound
Overdriven Evolution
New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store help to support the site, so thank you in advance!

Joy-Con Pair (Pastel Pink)
Protector Set Collection for Nintendo Switch OLED Model
Card Pod Collection for Nintendo Switch
So that's it for February and March — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!