Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: South Province, Mesagoza - All TM Locations 1
The South Province is where you start your Pokémon Scarlet & Violet journey, and contains the most number of Areas. It's also home to Mesagoza, Cortondo, Alfornada, and Artazon.

Here is where you'll find all TMs across all of the South Province Areas, including TM rewards for quests and League Reps. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.

Please note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more TMs out in the wild.

All South Province TMs

All South Province TMs Area One TMs

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Disarming Voice (TM019)

Mesagoza - Right by a pond and a wall southwest of the Academy.

Disarming Voice (TM019) Recipe 200 LP 3x Ralts Dust

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Endure (TM047)

Directly east of Los Platos, you need to go around a small plateau to find this TM tucked away. It's on the border between Area One and Area Five.

Endure (TM047) Recipe 200 LP 3x Scatterbug Powder

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Swift (TM032)

Poco Path - West of the Poco Path lighthouse on a small plateau.

Swift (TM032) Recipe 200 LP 3x Fletchling Feather

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Air Slash (TM065)

Mesagoza - On top of the fashion store and bag store in the central part of the south side of the city.

Air Slash (TM065) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Noibat Fur 3x Wingull Feather 3x Flamigo Down

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Grass Knot (TM081)

Mesagoza - on the southeast side of the city near a sandwich store, next to a tree.

Grass Knot (TM081) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Cacnea Needle 3x Shroomish Spores

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Dragon Dance (TM100)

In Poco Path's Inlet Grotto, tucked high up inside the cave.

Dragon Dance (TM100) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Tatsugiri Scales 3x Gible Scales 3x Noibat Fur

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Play Rough (TM127)

On a small plateau south of Los Platos. You can see the Pokémon Center from the platform.

Play Rough (TM127) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Fidough Fur 3x Tandemaus Fur 3x Tinkatink Hair

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Phantom Force (TM151)

On a high platform inside the Inlet Grotto. You won't be able to get this on your first visit and likely need high jump or climb to reach this TM.

Phantom Force (TM151) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Sinistea Chips 3x Shuppet Scraps 3x Greavard Wax

All South Province TMs Area One TMs Draco Meteor (TM169)

Mesagoza - Given to you after beating Starfall Street.

Draco Meteor (TM169) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Goomy Goo 5x Frigibax Scales 3x Applin Juice

All South Province TMs Area Two TMs

All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Agility (TM004)

Directly northwest of Cortondo, Agility is found on the second layer of twisty hillside cliffs in the northwest grass area.

Agility (TM004) Recipe 800 LP 3x Fletchling Feather 3x Oricorio Feather

All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Disarming Voice (TM019)

Disarming Voice is south of Cortondo. Drop down from the olive field/dry terrain area to a much grassier area, and this TM is found in an alcove-type area.

Disarming Voice (TM019) Recipe 200 LP 3x Ralts Dust

All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Pounce (TM021)

Cortondo - Reward for beating the Bug-type Gym.

Pounce (TM021) Recipe 800 LP 3x Nymble Claw 3x Tarountula Thread

All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Aerial Ace (TM027)

Cortondo - League rep reward at west Pokémon Center.

Aerial Ace (TM027) Recipe 800 LP 3x Starly Feather 3x Fletchling Feather

All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Draining Kiss (TM037)

Cortondo - behind the Gym.

Draining Kiss (TM037) Recipe 800 LP 3x Igglybuff Fluff 3x Flabébé Pollen

All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Bulk Up (TM064)

Slightly northeast of Cortondo up a dry grass trail Bulk Up is at the very top of the plateau.

Bulk Up (TM064) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Makuhita Sweat 3x Axew Scales

All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Grassy Terrain (TM137)

Just north and below the stone bridge where Wild Tera Scyther can be found. You can also go southeast from the Pokémon Center.

Grassy Terrain (TM137) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Flabébé Pollen 3x Sunkern Leaf 3x Fromantis Leaf

All South Province TMs Area Three TMs

All South Province TMs Area Three TMs Ice Fang (TM010)

Follow the path northeast from South Province Area Three Pokémon Center. You'll be surrounded by high cliffs throughout. Not long before you reach where The Stony Cliff Titan is/was, there's a circular darker-coloured cliff — the TM is there (you may need climb or high jump).

Ice Fang (TM010) Recipe 800 LP 3x Cubchoo Fur

All South Province TMs Area Three TMs Trailblaze (TM020)

Artazon - Reward for defeating the Grass-type Gym.

Trailblaze (TM020) Recipe 800 LP 3x Petilil Leaf 3x Hoppip Leaf

All South Province TMs Area Three TMs Reflect (TM074)

To the west of The Stony Cliff Titan up a very small plateau. You may need the ability to climb in order to reach it. It's just northeast of the area's Watchtower.

Reflect (TM074) Recipe 800 LP 3x Drowzee Fur 3x Flittle Down

All South Province TMs Area Three TMs Heavy Slam (TM121)

In the northwest section of Area Three, there's a circular raised platform dwarfed by much larger, thinner stone cliffs and plateaus.

Heavy Slam (TM121) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Cufant Tarnish 3x Bronzor Fragment 3x Dondozo Whisker

All South Province TMs Area Four TMs

All South Province TMs Area Four TMs Rock Tomb (TM036)

Southeast of Wild Tera Scyther, Rock Tomb is located high up on a hill, next to a small and large grey rock. You can see Los Platos to the east from where you are.

Rock Tomb (TM036) Recipe 1,500 LP 3x Rockruff Rock 3x Klawf Claw

All South Province TMs Area Four TMs Draining Kiss (TM037)

South Province (Area Four) - Next to tree by a waterfall in the southern part of the Area.

Draining Kiss (TM037) Recipe 800 LP 3x Igglybuff Fluff 3x Flabébé Pollen

All South Province TMs Area Four TMs Encore (TM122)

Southwest of Mesagoza, Encore is found on the tip of an unusually-shaped pointed cliff. The cliff is pointing towards the western bridge into the city, and is located north of Wild Tera Scyther.

Encore (TM122) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Hawlucha Down 3x Slakoth Fur

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Scary Face (TM006)

Partway up the huge stone structure on the cusp of South Province Area Three, where you find Wild Tera Flareon. The TM is on the southwest side just above a cliff with parts of green on it.

Scary Face (TM006) Recipe 400 LP 3x Stantler Hair 3x Sandile Claw

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Thunder Fang (TM009)

Southwest of the marshes, just northeast of a pond near the southern tip of the area.

Thunder Fang (TM009) Recipe 800 LP 3x Shinx Fang

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Swift (TM032)

Near a cliff overlooking the river, close to a grassy bridge.

Swift (TM032) Recipe 200 LP 3x Fletchling Feather

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Mud Shot (TM035)

In the south/centre of the marshland area, in front of a rock and next to a tree.

Mud Shot (TM035) Recipe 800 LP 3x Sandile Claw 3x Wooper Slime

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Air Fang (TM040)

At the base of and to the west of the spiral plateau.

Air Cutter (TM040) Recipe 400 LP 3x Combee Honey

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Rain Dance (TM050)

To the left of a pond just southwest of the marshlands.

Rain Dance (TM050) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Shellos Mucus 3x Azurill Fur 3x Wattrel Feather

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Drain Punch (TM073)

On top of South Province Area Five Watchtower. It's just to the west of the large stone structure on the east side of the area, and overlooks both Area Five and Area Three.

Drain Punch (TM073) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Croagunk Poison 3x Mankey Fur 3x Crabrawler Shell

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Rock Blast (TM076)

You'll find Rock Blast south of the large spiral plateau. Drop down the edge of a cliff to reach it.

Rock Blast (TM076) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Nacli Salt 3x Chewtle Claw

All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Calm Mind (TM129)

There's a lake with two islands in it northwest of the Purple Shrine where you find Wo-Chien. On the island next to the cliff face is TM for Calm Mind.

Calm Mind (TM129) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Stantler Hair 3x Indeedee Fur

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Snarl (TM030)

North of Alfornada next to a rock up the mountain-side.

Snarl (TM030) Recipe 800 LP 3x Maschiff Fang 3x Squawkabilly Feather

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Icy Wind (TM034)

From lake at the top of the mountain, drop down one level next to the waterfall to the east.

Icy Wind (TM034) Recipe 800 LP 3x Snom Thread
 3x Snover Berries

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Bulk Up (TM064)

On the right side of the Gym.

Bulk Up (TM064) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Makuhita Sweat
 3x Axew Scales

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Skill Swap (TM098)

Behind the northwest building, next to a barrel on the left-hand side.

Skill Swap (TM098) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Girafarig Fur 3x Flittle Dow

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Dark Pulse (TM094)

East of Alfornada and up the mountain path, Dark Pulse is hiding behind some ruin walls.

Dark Pulse (TM094) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Zorua Fur 3x Impidimp Hair 3x Spiritomb Fragment

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Psychic (TM120)

Reward for defeating the Psychic-type Gym.

Psychic (TM120) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Rellor Mud 3x Indeedee Fur 3x Ralts Dust

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Liquidation (TM110)

From the beach in West Province, follow the path south up a stone pathway, above the sea. On a large island just west of the path (on the way to a cave), you'll spot the TM.

Liquidation (TM110) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Arrokuda Scales 3x Wiglett Sand 3x Buizel Fur

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Play Rough (TM127)

Southeast of the lake at the top of the mountain. Lower down on the mountain trail heading towards South Province Area Four.

Play Rough (TM127) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Fidough Fur 3x Tandemaus Fur 3x Tinkatink Hair

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Earth Power (TM133)

Slightly southeast of the lake at the top of the mountain. Drop down to the dirt trail on the east side of the mountain.

Earth Power (TM133) Recipe 10,000 LP 3x Silicobra Sand, 3x Shellos Mucus 3x Barboach Slime

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Giga Impact (TM152)

At the top of the mountain east of Alfornada, next to the pond and river.

Giga Impact (TM152) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Taurus Hair 5x Zangoose Claw 3x Slakoth Fur

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Focus Blast (TM158)

On the stone bannister up to the battle arena.

Focus Blast (TM158) Recipe 12,000 LP 5x Flamigo Down 3x Meditite Sweat 3x Impidimp Hair

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Flare Blitz (TM165)

League Rep reward from Pokémon Center.

Flare Blitz (TM165) 12,000 LP 5x Growlithe Fur 3x Fletchling Feather 3x Charcadet Feather

All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Hurricane (TM160)

North of Alfornada, situated right in front of a tree in the green descending cliff section in the north part of the area.

Hurricane (TM160) Recipe 12,000 LP 5x Swablu Fluff 3x Oricorio Feather 3x Wingull Feather


Let us know if you're finding our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides useful, and keep reading on for more help!