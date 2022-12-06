The South Province is where you start your Pokémon Scarlet & Violet journey, and contains the most number of Areas. It's also home to Mesagoza, Cortondo, Alfornada, and Artazon.

Here is where you'll find all TMs across all of the South Province Areas, including TM rewards for quests and League Reps. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.

Please note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more TMs out in the wild.





