The East Province is home to some very rocky terrain along with some interesting locales in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Behind the mining area, you'll find Tagtree Thicket, while towns include Zapapico and Levincia.
Here is where you'll find all TMs across all of the East Province Areas, including TM rewards for quests and League Reps. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.
All East Province TMs
All East Province TMs Area One TMs
All East Province TMs Area One TMs Flame Charge (TM038)
Reward for defeating Fire Crew Base - Team Star.
|Flame Charge (TM038) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Fletchling Feather
|3x Torkoal Coal
All East Province TMs Area Two TMs
All East Province TMs Area Two TMs Volt Switch (TM048)
Levincia - Reward for defeating the Electric-type Gym.
|Volt Switch (TM048) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Dedenne Fur
|3x Shinx Fang
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Acrobatics (TM014)
On top of scaffolding in the north/northeast section of the area. There are lots of items in this area.
|Acrobatics (TM014) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Wattrel Feather
|3x Bombirdier Feather
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Icy Wind (TM034)
At the top of Levincia Lighthouse.
|Icy Wind (TM034) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Snom Thread
|3x Snover Berries
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Brick Break (TM058)
South of the river behind rock formation.
|Brick Break (TM058) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Makuhita Sweat
|3x Hawlucha Down
|3x Crabrawler Shell
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Reflect (TM074)
Next to a crate of dirt amidst a small construction storage site in the north part of the area.
|Reflect (TM074) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Drowzee Fur
|3x Flittle Down
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Dragon Claw (TM078)
In cavern on the south side of the river — can only access either with climb or from falling above. Northeast of where you find The Lurking Steel Titan.
|Dragon Claw (TM078) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Axew Scales
|3x Noibat Fur
|3x Gible Scales
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Body Press (TM089)
Behind the grey crate just north of the small pond where Wild Tera Falinks lies.
|Body Press (TM089) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Cetoddle Grese
|3x Hawlucha Down
|3x Pawniard Blade
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Power Gem (TM101)
Underneath scaffold structure in the storage construction area in the north part of the area.
|Power Gem (TM101) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Spoink Pearl
|3x Sableye Gem
|3x Mareep Wool
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs X-Scissor (TM105)
Northwest of Zapapico, next to a tree behind a large, rocky plateau.
|X-Scissor (TM105) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Fromantis Leaf
|3x Tarountula Thread
|3x Kricketot Shell
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Wil-O-Wisp (TM107)
Close to the entrance of the dirt/mining area, just slightly east off of the main path.
|Wil-O-Wisp (TM107) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Salandit Gas
|3x Shuppet Scrap
All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Crunch (TM108)
East Province (Area Three) - In cave south part of the area (northeast of Levincia). Wild Tera Pyroar is also there.
|Crunch (TM108) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Maschiff Fang
|3x Bruxish Tooth
|3x Yungoos Fur
All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs
All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Avalanche (TM046)
In the northwest part of area, east of a tent of ex Team Star members.
|Avalanche (TM046) Recipe
|1,500 LP
|3x Bergmite Ice
|3x Snorunt Fur
All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Leech Life (TM095)
Behind a painted tree on an island at the back of a small pond in the northern part of the Thicket.
|Leech Life (TM095) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Surskit Syrup
|3x Venonat Fang
|3x Kricketot Shell
All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Gunk Shot (TM102)
Reward for beating Poison Crew Base - Team Star.
|Gunk Shot (TM102) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Grimer Toxin
|3x Croagunk Poison
|3x Varoom Fume
All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Stealth Rock (TM116)
On the eastern cliffside in the northeast corner of the thicket
|Stealth Rock (TM116) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Rolycoly Coal
|3x Rockruff Rock
All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Misty Terrain (TM139)
Just below Stealth Rock, on a small cliff overlooking a painted tree.
|Misty Terrain (TM139) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Klefki Key
|3x Igglybuff Fluff
|3x Flabébé Pollen
All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs
All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Giga Impact (TM152)
Off the coast of East Province Area Two, and slightly southeast of Levincia. Giga Impact is on the grassy part of an otherwise sand and stone island
|Giga Impact (TM152) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Taurus Hair
|5x Zangoose Claw
|3x Slakoth Fur
All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Hyper Beam (TM163)
On the same island as Giga Impact, but on the northern tip.
|Hyper Beam (TM163) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Dratini Scale
|5x Goomy Goo
|3x Taurus Hair
All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Fire Pledge (TM144)
On the north tip of the small island which is mostly grass. Southeast of Levincia.
|Fire Pledge (TM144) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Salandit Gas
|3x Numel Lava
|3x Capsakid Seed
All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Water Pledge (TM145)
On the east tip of the small island which is mostly grass. Southeast of Levincia.
|Water Pledge (TM145) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Luvdisc Scales
|3x Alomomola Mucus
|3x Shellder Pearl
All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Grass Pledge (TM146)
On the west tip of the small island which is mostly grass. Southeast of Levincia.
|Grass Pledge (TM146) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Applin Juice
|3x Toedscool Flaps
|3x Deerling Hair
