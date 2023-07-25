Pikmin 4 Primordial Thicket

Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

Let's get started on the game's final post-credits region, Primordial Thicket!

Primordial Thicket Full Walkthrough & All Treasure Locations

The final main mission area in Pikmin 4 and it's a poisonous swamp, so make sure to pack your white Pikmin!

Let's kick off this final area by heading straight forward to the patch of poison and take out the eggs to clear it and nab the raw materials.

Now take out the next patch to your right and up the slight ramp here then beat the two small poison foes to find the entrance to our first dungeon, THE MUD PIT.

Dusk Pustules

Once we've cleared the dungeon let's continue on our path, using our white Pikmin to dispose of any enemies and patches of sticky poison until we reach the DUSK PUSTULES.

Now head down the hill into the large area that's full of poison patches, mushrooms, and a huge big mushroom enemy. Have your whites take out the sticky poison to make some space then attack the large mushroom by ramming it with Oatchi so it topples over then freeze it and attack. Do this a few times to take it out and watch for its pink mist attack as it takes ages for your Pikmin to recover from its effects.

Tremendous Sniffer

Once the enemy is down, you'll get a TREMENDOUS SNIFFER for your troubles.

With this done we can get busy gathering ultra spicy spray ingredients, raw materials and fixing the clay wall nearby! Now take a look closely in this corner near the clay wall and you'll see a little tunnel that we can dig out.

Heroine's Tear

Before we hop into the tunnel here, let's back up along the wall a little to the raised platform covered in poison gunk. Take out the poison here to claim a nice big juicy HEROINE'S TEAR.

Now through the tunnel and we've got more poison to clear up to reveal some raw materials, then we're faced with a huge towering beast. In order to defeat this one, we want to send ice pikmin up to attack its round body, so keep away from its long stomping legs and send a small group up to freeze it, The danger here is getting crushed by feet so keep the rest of your squad clear then, when it freezes, fling everything you've got at it and whistle them to retreat when it regains composure. Rinse and repeat!

Searing Acidshock

Once the beast is defeated, you'll get to set up a new base at the marker here and you'll also receive a SEARING ACIDSHOCK. What a time to be alive!

Now, just across the muddy water to the left of the base you'll find the entrance to STRATEGIC FREEZEWAY Dandori challenge. There's also another tunnel to dig out in this little corner. Let's leave that for now and focus on taking down the clay wall beside it so we can get Oatchi back around to this area and jump up some ledges. Once the wall is down, switch to Oatchi and use your map to walk him around to the rest of the gang!

Heroic Shield

Now that we've got the whole gang back together, let's jump up the steps right beside the base markers to grab a very hard to spot HEROIC SHIELD.

We can then continue over the climb here to take on a rather big foe on the other side. We don't have any special tactic here having simply overwhelmed the enemy with ice Pikmin then rushed him with Oatchi and all of our squad once it was frozen. When it's down, take out all of the gunk around here to find yourself swarmed by tiny enemies. Deal with them and then you can hop down the entrance to SUBTERRANEAN SWARM!

Scaly Custard

There's a ledge nearby, once you're done with the dungeon, that has a nice big SCALY CUSTARD sat on it, so let's grab that and then we can make our way through where the dirt wall we took down was earlier.

Mock Bottom

Immediately to your right there's a patch of gunk to take out. Get rid of it all then hop up on Oatchi and jump across the spring pads to find more gunk with a MOCK BOTTOM to grab once you take care of the poison ooze.

Watch out at the water's edge here as you collect raw materials as an enemy will appear out of the bog and suck a bunch of your Pikmin up if they get too close. now, don't fall into the swamp as you'll sink, so very carefully sidestep the sucking attack and have a bunch of ice Pikmin ready to launch onto the beast to freeze it and take it down.

Beckoning Mannequin

Now we need to use 80 ice Pikmin to freeze this area. So let's grab the raw materials and head back to base to get the required number of the right Pikmin for the job. Now cross the frozen bog and nab the BIG BECKONING MANNEQUIN by having Oatchi swallow it. Now we can make our way back to shore and unfreeze the bog to move on. Good job!

Now. Still at the side of the same bog here, there's a rather tricky bit where we need to turn around at a small nook in the wall and fire over a few poison Pikmin to take out a poison trap. Once you've done this, send ten Pikmin over to push the box down and make a route up to this little area.

Once up here take out the rest of the poison traps. To your immediate left is a Dandori challenge, again called Strategic Freezeway. It seems we have two ways in to this one.

PINK ONION

To your right, there's a PINK ONION to get hauled back to base to splice with your current mix of colours.

Once you've been down the dungeon and delivered the pink onion upgrade to base, let's move along through a bunch more poison patches. Be careful as you move through here as one of the red mushroom turns out to be a monster. As it rises out of the ground, jump back and wait for it to turn its back you then very quickly freeze it. Make sure to retreat when necessary as its poison and flicking tongue attacks can cause a lot of dead Pikmin very quickly.

Delectable Bouquet

You'll come to a fork in the road here, so hook right to go deal with the large enemy over here. Once it's down, excavate the great big DELECTABLE BOUQUET here and then we can move back onto the main back and to the left.

You'll spot the other end of the tunnel that links back to base on the left here, but we don't really need to use it after all, and we can just keep taking out all the poison gunk patches and small enemies along here to reach a clay ramp in need of repair.

Crunchy Deluge

As we wait for the clay repairs, let's go ahead and rescue the CRUNCHY DELUGE from the poison patch here.

Flarlic Upgrade #12

And, once the clay ramp is repaired we can head up and grab yet another Flarlic upgrade!

Now, we are going to reverse a little and go back around to where the clay wall was that we knocked down earlier. As you passed through here you'll have noticed a large orange mushroom pillar on either side of you. Bash these with Oatchi now and they'll blossom into a bridge you can take to reach THE FINAL BATTLE dungeon. Now, as it's the final battle, we won't jump down just yet and will continue back round to where we left off with our Flarlic as we seek 100% completion on the overworld.

Now let's head back to where we got the Flarlic bulb and take out all of the poison mushrooms in the corner to access a hidden area. In this area we've got raw materials to grab, an airstream to uncover - we'll come back to that - and another annoying sucky enemy in the bog ahead, so beware as you approach the mud.

Bathing Pool

If you angle your camera up you can see a shallow path over to the poison patch once you've killed your foe here, and before heading over make sure to grab the BATHING POOL on the ledge to your right!

Now remove the mould and gather up some spicy spray ingredients from the plants if you fancy it.We can head back and ride the airstream up and over into another area and start clearing up mold patches and taking out small bugs. Take out the two eggs on the base marker and clear out all the tiny bugs that attack to then move your base over here.

Fastening Item

Ok, with that done, grab the FASTENING ITEM from right by our new base.

Now take out the shelled flying enemy on the ledge above, remove the poison patch and excavate the dirt mound. There's also a climbing rope to let down here and then we can get busy fixing the clay bridge. Phew!

Faux Fishy

Before heading over the bridge, let's head down to the base and carefully approach the swamp here to take out the enemy who emerges. Once this is beaten freeze the area to grab the FAUX FISHY.

The bouncy pads here, if you travel along them, will take you back up to the near where we started the level, but we want to stay on the ground here and move along to clear the entire area under the clay bridge we repaired.

Portable Sunset

So, let's take out any bugs and patches of poison down here as we move towards the bridge. Once you get to the bridge, take out all of the poison below it and we can then head up and around onto the bridge to retrieve the PORTABLE SUNSET dangling up here.

Now let's head to the clay climbing wall we mended right back at the start, as shown below. Climb up here, take care of the poison patches and you'll find an entrance to STRATEGIC FREEZEWAY.

Golden Vaulting table

There's also one final treasure to nab up here, an enormous GOLDEN VAULTING TABLE that requires 1000 strength to lift up! Our advice for grabbing this treasure is to go get 100 purple Pikmin rounded up, and the best way to do this is to have the Purple Onion upgrade for your base.

To get this you'll need to play through all of Olimar's Shipwreck Tales to access a Dandori challenge containing it.

With the final enormous treasure collected, all dungeons completed and Nelle rescued, you've 100% completed the final main area in the game. Congratulations, it's time to dig into Olimar's Shipwreck Tales and enjoy the game's co-op and Dandori Battle modes. Good job!

Investigation Complete!

Make sure to check out our full Pikmin 4 Walkthrough Hub for more guides, hints and tips!