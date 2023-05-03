At the time of writing, we have not yet had a chance to see the role that the Zonai may or may not play in Tears of the Kingdom, so our answers will not contain any information revealed there. Should the sequel offer any further details, then we will be updating this guide in the future to reflect any new discoveries.

Zelda's Zonai Explained

Who Are The Zonai?

The Zonai are a mysterious tribe that inhabited Hyrule thousands of years before the time of Breath of the Wild.

We know the name from the Zonai Ruins area of the Faron region, notably filled with intricate statues and carvings of a serpentine dragon (though owls and boars also feature prominently in the designs). The game's companion book, Creating a Champion, states that the tribe were powerful magic users, who worshipped the Triforce and structured their creations in reflection of this with the dragon symbolising courage, the owl standing for wisdom, and the boar representing power.

Many of these structures are decorated with a spiral symbol, which is generally understood to be the tribe's crest.

Much of what we know about the race can be attributed to the three descriptions that make up the BOTW's Barbarian Armor set — obtained by completing the three labyrinth structures dotted around Hyrule. Each item (helm, armor, and leg wraps) is said to have been favoured by "an ancient warlike tribe from the Faron region" and they grant Link an increased attack ability when worn.

The location of these items in the three Lomei labyrinths suggests that the Zonai were not restrained to the Faron region and in fact spread across Hyrule, potentially building the giant maze structures in the first place. This would explain why the serpentine iconography and swirl designs can be found throughout the whole kingdom in ruins, murals, and architecture.

What Happened To The Zonai?

There is nothing mentioned of what happened to the Zonai in Breath of the Wild, and Creating a Champion only goes as far as to say the following: "It’s rumoured that these people disappeared suddenly thousands of years ago."

One theory suggests that the Zonai's disappearance might have something to do with the Hylian people themselves. Considering the descriptive terms "barbarian" and "warlike" that are used to refer to the tribe, we might infer that this image is one that has been retroactively applied by another tribe so as to paint the Zonai in a negative light.

We have long known that Tears of the Kingdom's title is directly entwined with the game's story, so perhaps the titular sadness could be referring to the crimes of Hyrule's past, namely in the displacement of the land's native inhabitants? That's one theory.

What Do The Zonai Look Like?

Simply put, we're still not sure.

If the Barbarian Armor is anything to go by, then we might assume that the tribe had similar proportions to a standard human, though this is no guarantee.

The final Tears of the Kingdom trailer revealed a mysterious figure, seemingly of a race that we have never seen before. The dragon-like horns might suggest that this is the race that carved the serpentine structures all over Hyrule, but we will have to wait and see.

Are The Zonai In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom?

Whether any Zonai beings are in Tears of the Kingdom is unknown at the time of writing, but the tribe's footprints are certainly once again found throughout the game.

Eiji Aonuma's 10-minute gameplay demonstration saw Link picking up a new item called a 'Zonai Charge', confirming that the tribe will have a presence (at very least in passing reference) after many had assumed as much from the first trailer's underground carvings.

We will only know if the tribe has a physical presence in the game — and if that previously-unseen character is, in fact, a Zonai (Zonaian? Zonainese!?) once we get our hands on the game.

There is a high chance that we will be getting even more Zonai information over the coming weeks following the release of Tears of the Kingdom on 12th May. Be sure to keep an eye on this guide for any changes.